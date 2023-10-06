Opinion

Miguel Almiron is making history with Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron was Rafa Benitez’ last ever signing as Newcastle United manager.

On the final day of the January 2019 transfer window, Mike Ashley finally allowing the NUFC boss to spend a significant (by Ashley standards) amount on a single player.

Miguel Almiron signed for £20m from Atlanta United.

Miggy was key in producing an astonishing instant change at St James’ Park.

Whilst he didn’t get any goals or assists himself in the remaining months of that 2018/19 season, Miguel Almiron totally changed how Newcastle United played and most importantly, attacked.

Rafa Benitez hadn’t felt he could risk playing a more expansive game but with the pace and mobility of Almiron, he completely altered the tactics for all but the most difficult of games.

Miguel Almiron given a free role and he set in motion an attacking set up which led to Salmon Rondon and Ayoze Perez scoring for fun. Indeed, this directly led to Mike Ashley being able to bank a staggering £30m from Leicester, as Miggy had made him look so good and turned him into what looked a suddenly prolific goalscorer.

The final 16 matches of that 2018/19 Premier League season saw Miguel Almiron spark such a positive change, that Rafa Benitez’ NUFC ended up in those last 16 games having the fifth best form in terms of picking up points AND the fifth highest total of goals.

I won’t dwell too much on the horrific two and a bit years that followed but basically, along with numerous other players, Miguel Almiron ended up Bruced!

Then along came Eddie Howe to the rescue and the rest is very much history.

Indeed, Miguel Almiron is now making history with Newcastle United.

The excellent journalist Roberto Rojas producing these stats following the 4-1 and superb Miguel Almiron opener against PSG:

First Paraguayan to score in the UCL since Lorenzo Melgarejo in 2017 and tenth different one in history

FIRST-EVER Paraguayan to score for an English club in the UCL

First goalscorer for Newcastle in the UCL since Alan Shearer in 2003

FIRST-EVER Paraguayan to win UCL Man of the Match

28 goals for Newcastle, five goals shy of being the Paraguayan with the most goals ever scored for an English club (Roque Santa Cruz’s 32 goals)

I think fair to say that not all Newcastle United fans think Miguel Almiron should start so regularly BUT Eddie Howe thinks differently AND you can see why.

In this past year, starting 1 October 2022, Miguel Almiron has started 23 Newcastle United matches in the Premier League and Champions League, yet has scored an amazing 13 goals in that time… and indeed, the vast majority of Miggy goals have been amazing. He very rarely does tap ins.

Last season Miguel Almiron hit a blistering run of form where he added goals on a very consistent basis.

The majority of people no doubt thinking this would prove a bit of a freak season.

Well, I am not getting carried away but I know where my money is going on Sunday when it comes to first goalscorer in the West Ham match.

Miguel Almiron loves scoring bangers, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/zS9sjsRMfM — Premier League (@premierleague) October 3, 2023

In his last three starts, Miguel Almiron has scored against Sheffield United, Burnley and PSG. These last two starts he was first goalscorer, although ‘only’ the sixth one against the Blades.

ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤩 Newcastle have LIFT OFF in the #UCL ✈️ What a moment for Miguel Almirón and The Magpies ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0zAK0x51BG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

Miggy is on fire and he is a player we should be treasuring, not just for his goals but also his incredible workrate every single match that so many fans now just take for granted, although clearly Eddie Howe doesn’t.