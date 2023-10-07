Opinion

Miguel Almiron always seems to have to keep proving his worth to some…

Miguel Almiron scored his 28th goal for Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Some four and a half years since becoming Rafa Benitez’s last ever signing for the Toon on the final day of the 2019 January transfer window.

‘Miggy’ has endured an absolute whirlwind of a time in the black and white stripes ever since.

It is hard to think of a player in our very recent history, who divides opinion so much regarding his playing capabilities, as our Paraguayan international .

Miguel Almiron is a likeable and smiley little chap.

He also can be as ruthless as an assassin, when he’s in the mood and gets a scent of goal.

When he first came from Atlanta United, Miguel was fast and enthusiastic, immediately striking up a chemistry with Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

These two left in the summer of 2019 along with the much loved Rafa, Mike Ashley then spitefully and shamelessly appointed a man who I have since sworn shall never be mentioned again by name in any of my articles.

Miguel Almiron became a shadow of the player we had initially watched.

However, who can ever forget when Miggy finally scored his first Premier League goal (against Palace at St James’ Park, who NUFC play next at SJP) ecstatically celebrated with a ballboy and with his national flag draped around him.

When Eddie Howe took over in the St James’ Park hotseat, all the playing personnel were given the opportunity to start afresh with a clean slate.

The likes of Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Fabian Schar and Joe Willock admirably rose to the challenge.

And a certain player, with the boyish looks of an impish matador, literally took the proverbial bull by the horns.

Within a couple of months, Miguel Almiron had been rejuvenated.

He epitomised the fitness, drive and desire poring from all of Howe’s charges, as Newcastle United successfully staved off what at one point looked like an inevitable relegation.

Before the season was out, Miggy had also scored a goal of the season contender (against Crystal Palace!) and the team ended the campaign playing with a swagger and style not seen in many a year.

Newcastle began the 2022/23 season steadily, and by the time we got into a winning rhythm, Miguel Almiron had became our unlikely goalscoring talisman.

In fact he couldn’t stop scoring, pundits and punters up and down the country couldm’t help but take notice, giving this superb little footballer the credit he deserved.

Newcastle United had a wonderful campaign, although when Almiron’s form tailed off a little two thirds of the way into the season, it coincided with defeats in the league and in the Carabao Cup Final.

Normal service was soon resumed, Champions League qualification was achieved, and United headed off to the States on a pre-season tour.

Miguel Almiron was one of the star attractions over the pond and he didn’t disappoint.

He was back on the goals trail and Toon fans eagerly anticipated the start of the new season.

Newcastle got off to an unbelievable start by hammering Aston Villa at St James’ Park in our opening fixture.

Then came a blip and we suffered three league defeats on the spin to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

The team were seemingly lacking in their usual fluidity and confidence and there were also rumblings of discontent among the fanbase.

One of the main figures to come in for criticism was Miguel Almiron.

It was even suggested that 2022/23 had been a flash in the pan, that he would never be able to repeat those heroics, and that we had seen the best of him.

“Poor little beggar” was what I thought, and I hoped that Miggy wouldn’t take any of this unfair criticism to heart.

Of course he didn’t, because the little man is obviously made of sterner stuff.

Newcastle United are gaining momentum once again, currently in a rich vein of form.

Miguel Almiron is also back on song and has scored in his last three starts, one of them an extra special goal against Burnley.

Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching this happy and emotional little chap, joyfully celebrating his goals with our supporters.

He is also one of the hardest working players I have ever seen pull on the stripes.

Miguel Almiron always seems to have to keep proving his worth to some, but I would like to think that from now on he will be appreciated, he’ll get the benefit of any doubt, and that he carries on with his Geordie love affair for a while yet.