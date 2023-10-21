News

Metro warning for fans travelling to Newcastle United v Crystal Palace today

Potential Metro issues today for Newcastle United fans heading to the Crystal Palace match.

An announcement (see below) from Nexus explaining the situation.

With the Metro problems caused by Storm Babet, Newcastle United fans advised to allow plenty of time to get to the game today.

Announcement from Metro operator Nexus:

‘Newcastle United supporters heading to today’s game are being advised to allow plenty of time to make the journey into the city centre on the Metro due to earlier service disruption on the network caused by Storm Babet.

Metro services have now resumed St James-Monkseaton and Airport-Kingston Park after the storm had caused power supply issues in these areas.

A service suspension remains in place between South Hylton and St Peter’s on the Sunderland line. Stagecoach buses 8,10,11 & 20 are accepting Metro ticket. Go North East buses are also accepting Metro tickets as follows: 9 between Sunderland and Jarrow; 24 between Sunderland and South Shields; 56 between Newcastle and Park Lane.

Matchgoers are advised to still allow plenty of time for their Metro journey into Newcastle, where possible.

Live updates are available on www.nexus.org.uk and Metro’s X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro.’