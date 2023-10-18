News

Massive relief for Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron on duty with Paraguay last night.

A lot of responsibility on the Newcastle United star to reproduce club form for his country.

Miguel Almiron and his teammates up against Bolivia in a must win match.

In front of passionate home support, Paraguay absolutely dominated.

The home side with 7 v 0 when it came to shots on target and 8 v 1 with corners, plus 63% of the possession.

However, it looked like it was going to become a fourth World Cup Group qualifier in a row without scoring.

The first half seeing Miguel Almiron with a superb left foot (obviously!) finish (go to 1.25 on the video highlights below to watch it) from the edge of the box, only for a marginal offside for another player in the build up to cancel it out.

Almiron playing in a more central role for his country with responsibility as a bit of a playmaker.

The Newcastle star playing well but everything seeming to go against him and his international teammates.

Midway through the second half and exquisite skill from Miguel Almiron saw him control a ball dropping from the sky, then turn and play a superb ball to Avalos (watch at 6.30 below) who went on to score, only to be ruled out for a very unlucky accidental handball, one of those that should never prevent a goal being given.

Paraguay also having two players stretchered off, though thankfully neither of them Miguel Almiron.

Then just when all seemed lost, on 69 minutes Miggy initiates a move from his central position and when the ball is played in from the left, Sanabria sending the crowd wild with a goal (go to 7.20 below to watch) that DID stand.

In the later stages Miguel Almiron moved out to his more usual right side position, as Paraguay saw the game out. A trademark excellent run (go to 9.25 to watch) cutting in from the right saw Miggy create a great chance for himself, only for a weak finish to spoil it.

The final whistle coming though and a huge win and massive relief for Paraguay.

That leaves the South American World Cup qualifying group now looking like this on Wednesday morning:

It is early days as each country plays 18 matches but Paraguay must build on this win next month.

In November, Miguel Almiron and friends take on Chile away and Colombia at home. With the top six in the group automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and the seventh going into a play-off, Paraguay are never going to have a better chance of qualifying for a World Cup.

In UK time, Miggy’s match finished around 1.30am on Wednesday morning in Asuncion, whilst Bruno Guimaraes and Brazil had their final whistle around 3am UK time in Montevideo. As per last month, no doubt Newcastle United putting on a private plane to bring both players back ASAP ahead of Palace on Saturday.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

England U21s 9 Serbia U21s 1

Serbia going a goal up but England equalising on 38 minutes, then going on to lead 3-1, which was the scoreline when Tino Livramento was introduced from the bench in this Under-21 European Championship qualifier on 52 minutes. England then going on the rampage and scoring six more, as the NUFC star and his international teammates tore Serbia apart.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

Friday 13 October

England 1 Australia 0

Kieran Trippier came on in the 62nd minute and helped England see out this win, Watkins having scored what proved the winner only five minutes earlier.

The crowd only waking up to boo Jordan Henderson as Trippier replaced him though to me quite clearly it was booing of Southgate for continuing to pick Henderson, as he is now playing at a very low level in Saudi Arabia and will be 34 when the Euros kick off in Germany next summer.

Yet another terrible watch as Southgate stumbled to a win over low level opposition, England very lucky as Australia had great chances, hit the post, had an effort cleared off the line and had more shots, more corners and more efforts on target.

Portugal 3 Slovakia 2

Martin Dubravka and his teammates put in a great effort and were unlucky to lose this Euros Group Qualifier.

The deciding strike was a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, his second goal of the night.

However, Slovakia and Martin Dubravka still very much in charge of their own destiny with three games left to play. A win away at Luxembourg on Monday would all but guarantee them automatically qualifying for the Euros in Germany next summer, along with Portugal.

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland 3 Belarus 3

Fabian Schar playing the full game in a night of drama in this Euros Group Qualifier.

Switzerland 1-0 up and dominating, then out of the blue a Belarus equaliser. The visitors then scoring two more to go 3-1 up.

Only for then two goals in the last minute to somehow rescue what could prove a precious point for Switzerland.

Monday 16 October

Luxembourg 0 Slovakia 1

Yet another clean sheet for Martin Dubravka, his ninth in the last 13 internationals

However, the latest clean sheet absolutely massive in this Euros Group Qualifier against the only team that can prevent them making the finals in Germany next summer alongside Portugal.

Slovakia now five points clear of Luxembourg with only two games left to play.

Tuesday 17 October

Uruguay 2 Brazil 0

A nightmare night for Bruno Guimaraes and his teammates in this latest World Cup qualifier.

The Newcastle star didn’t play too badly himself but those around him, especially in attacking positions, were really poor. Brazil losing their first World Cup Group qualifier in eight years and not having a single effort on target. Darwin Nunez the star of the match, scoring the first and an assist for the second.

Paraguay 1 Bolivia 0

A must win game for Miguel Almiron and his teammates and they eventually got there. Totally dominating and Miggy starring but everything going against them.

Almiron scoring but seeing it disallowed for a marginal offside on another player in the build up and then the NUFC star denied an assist when after a great bit of skill setting Avalos away to score, this time an accidental handball by the goalscorer enough to disallow it. However, on 69 minutes Almiron, playing in a central position, starting the move that eventually saw Sanabria score the all important goal.