Martin Skrtel – This Newcastle United star must get a transfer to another club in January unless…

Martin Skrtel thinks this Newcastle United star has to move away from St James’ Park.

Unless that is, Eddie Howe replaces Nick Pope with Martin Dubravka.

Martin Skrtel believing that his former international teammate Dubravka deserves to be playing first team football.

A man of the match performance in Slovakia’s defeat to Portugal rubber stamping that in the former Liverpool player’s eyes.

Robert Vittek, another former Slovakia international, believing the same.

Martin Skrtel a little bit confused though.

He believes that Marton Dubravka was still Newcastle’s number one at the end of August 2022 and that the keeper gave that up, in order to gamble that on loan he might end up Man U’s number one.

The truth of course was that Dubravka only left NUFC on loan, to Eddie Howe bringing in Nick Pope and making him Newcastle’s number one from the start.

Martin Skrtel talking about the man of the match performance from Martin Dubravka in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal:

“I think how good Newcastle United’s goalkeeping unit must be, when a goalkeeper like Martin Dubravka is a number two.

“He gave an incredible performance (against Portugal), moreover, without match practice.

“Those interventions, the confidence…

“I don’t want to say that it was a bad move (loan transfer to Man U last season), transfers to such clubs happen once in a lifetime and he wanted to try it.

“However, he left (Newcastle United) as number one and returned as number two.

“A goalkeeper with such qualities as he has deserves to play.

“Whether it will be in Newcastle or somewhere else.

“I am convinced that the match against Portugal was watched by many agents, coaches and officials, and Martin Dubravka’s name was written down in many notebooks.”

Robert Vittek is another former Slovakia international:

“With his (Martin Dubravka’s) performance against Portugal, he certainly caught the attention of several interesting clubs.

“If he doesn’t get an opportunity in Newcastle, I wish him to find a club in the winter where he will play regularly.”

Despite Friday’s defeat to Portugal, Slovakia and Martin Dubraka still very much in charge of their own destiny with three games left to play as this updated Group J table shows.

A win away at Luxembourg tonight (Monday) would all but guarantee Slovakia automatically qualifying for the Euros in Germany next summer, along with Portugal.

Whilst his chances have been all but non-existent for Newcastle United with Nick Pope in such great form, Martin Dubravka has excelled for his country. If you take away these two group defeats to Portugal, in his other most recent ten starts for Slovakia, the NUFC keeper has kept eight clean sheets.