Mark Lawrenson has say on the Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with just over two months of the season gone.

Club football kicking off once more after yet another (October) international break.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Friday morning, ahead of the weekend fixtures:

The bare statistics of this Premier League table only telling part of the story so far.

Eddie Howe’s side getting such a tough opening set of fixtures and so many small margins going against them in a trio of defeats against difficult opposition.

Since then though, these past six weeks seeing Newcastle United really back on form.

The last seven matches bringing five wins and two draws, with eighteen goals scored and three conceded.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace:

“I’m going to go for Newcastle to win this comfortably.

“They’ve got the bit between their teeth now and they’ve started to look like the team we know they are after a tough start to the season.

“I just don’t fancy Palace up there on the road to get anything.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Crystal Palace 0”

Outside of the bottom four in the Premier League, no side has scored less than Palace’s seven goals in eight PL matches.

Plus, Roy Hodgson has publicly admitted that he finds it difficult to see where the goals and creativity will come from, with their best two players missing, Eze and Olise.

As Mark Lawrenson says, Eddie Howe’s team have now ‘got the bit between their teeth’ and are now looking like the formidable opposition we know they are capable of being.

One thing that has maybe been a little bit lost as well, is just how good Newcastle United have been at St James’ Park this season.

It is six games played at home with five wins and fourteen goals scored, four conceded.

That one home defeat and half of that goals conceded total, coming in those final ten minutes of that Liverpool match, where everything that could go wrong for NUFC did so, whilst everything went the way of the scousers. Both against 10 and 11 men, Newcastle deserved to win that match and it took so many factors going against us, including NUFC players making bad choices and not taking a series of chances, as well as the woodwork and a save of the season from Alisson.

If Newcastle United play like they have been doing this past six weeks, then Mark Lawrenson could well be on the money with his 3-0 NUFC winning prediction.