Opinion

Mark Lawrenson has his say on the Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with two and a half months of the season having flown by.

Newcastle taking on Wolves later today.

A big game at Molineux for both sides.

Eddie Howe’s side having experienced their first defeat in nine matches on Wednesday night, at the hands of Dortmund.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Wolves v Newcastle:

“Wolves are looking good.

“I wondered where the goals would come from.

“Slowly but surely they’re improving and they look difficult to beat.

“I’m going to go for a draw in this.

“This is a big test for Newcastle, going from a Champions League defeat to a tough away game.

“Prediction: Wolves 1 Newcastle 1”

When Mark Lawrenson says ‘Wolves are looking good’, what exactly is that based on?

I am not saying Wolves are rubbish but on the other hand, how good have they really been?

In their last seven games (all competitions), Wolves have won two matches, drawn two and lost three, scoring 11 and conceding 13 goals.

In the last nine Newcastle matches, NUFC have won six, drawn two and lost one, scoring 22 and conceding four.

Yes that one defeat came in the most recent match but losing 1-0 in a very tight game with Dortmund isn’t a massive shock. Indeed, United very unlucky to lose.

The underlying form and indeed the actual results, tell us Newcastle have been excellent recently, plus it would appear that of the team who hammered Palace last weekend, only Murphy won’t be available today.

Wolves have put together a four game unbeaten run in the Premier League but I think they have carried a lot of luck.

Their last three home games have seen a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, 2-1 win over Man City and 1-1 draw at home to Villa. In those last three home matches, Wolves have only managed six efforts on target and yet have scored four goals.

Indeed, that stand out win against Man City saw them only have one effort on target but win 2-1! An own goal helping them to win.

Indeed, the Wolves stats that day saw Man City shots on target 8 v 1, total shots 23 v 3, corners 6 v 0. Obviously credit to them for beating Man City but incredible luck to win it.

The only other win for Wolves these last two months was away at second bottom Bournemouth. Checking out that game, it was 1-1 and then Bournemouth had a player sent off on 54 minutes, with Wolves only scoring their winner two minutes from time.

I think it is a lazy option to go for a draw, as Mark Lawrenson has done.

I don’t write off Wolves’ chances but if both teams put in what has been their average level of performance recently, then I think Newcastle United will win.