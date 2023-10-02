Opinion

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Expected Carabao Cup NUFC away ticket allocation and prices

It is Manchester United v Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

An official announcement (see below) on Friday confirmed that the match was to be shown on Sky Sports and that it is an 8.15pm kick-off on Wednesday 1 November.

However, what about the away ticket allocation and prices for this Manchester United v Newcastle United clash?

No official information released as of yet.

We can though look at what happened previously.

The Carabao Cup rules state that clubs must offer at least 10% of the capacity to the away club, whilst the FA Cup rules say 15%.

However, sometimes clubs try to give lower allocations for usually spurious reasons. The reality usually is that the host club and local police don’t want the hassle of a sizeable away following.

Looking at a previous Manchester United home Carabao Cup that happened 12 months before this scheduled Newcastle United one, Man U hosted Aston Villa on 10 November 2022 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa made this announcement on 25 September 2022:

Aston Villa is able to announce ticket details for our Carabao Cup fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Villa have an allocation of 7,504 tickets for Round 3 tie on Thursday, November 10 (ko 8pm).

Those 7,504 tickets for Villa fans were charged at £28 for adults, £21 for under 21s, £14 over 65s and under 18s, £10 for under 16s.

Moving forward to just last week, I don’t know how many Crystal Palace fans were there (guessing they wouldn’t have taken 7,500+ even if offered them), but they were charged the following prices by Manchester United to witness that 3-0 away defeat at Old Trafford.

Carabao Cup third-round: Tuesday, 26th September (20:00 kick-off)

Adult: £30

Senior: £23

18s-20s: £23

16s-17s: £15

Under-16s: £14

So for this Manchester United v Newcastle United match, assuming NUFC fans are treated fairly. We SHOULD expect an allocation of 7,504 like Villa fans got last November and then ticket prices of £30 adults and £23 or lower for concessions, as Palace fans paid last week.

The Mag – Friday 29 September:

To the surprise of literally nobody, Manchester United v Newcastle United has been selected for live broadcast.

Sky Sports selecting the fourth round Carabao Cup game at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United v Newcastle United clash will be played on Wednesday 1 November with an 8.15pm kick-off.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against holders Manchester United will be played on Wednesday, 1st November.

The game at Old Trafford will kick off at 20:15 GMT and will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

It sees last season’s Carabao Cup finalists go head to head for a place in the quarter-finals.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies beat Manchester City 1-0 at St. James’ Park in the third round while the Reds overcame Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Ticket details will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk shortly.’

