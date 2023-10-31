News

Manchester United in turmoil – Refuse to have Erik ten Hag press conference before Newcastle United match

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have refused to stage a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s match.

Eddie Howe gave the Newcastle United press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of tomorrow’s game at Old Trafford.

However, with Manchester United in turmoil and Erik ten Hag understood to be set for the sack if things don’t improve, they have refused to meet the media before their next match.

Clubs and their managers (or somebody in their place) have an obligation to do press conferences for matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

However, there is no such requirement for clubs / managers to hold press conferences in advance of Carabao Cup games.

Having lost seven of their last twelve matches in the Premier League and Champions League, Erik ten Hag is under extreme pressure.

Having spent over £400m in just three transfer windows and most of that money clearly wasted, Erik ten Hag and his team / club humiliated in that latest defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

No wonder Erik ten Hag and his club have refused to meet journalists today and face some very awkward questions.

Here’s hoping Eddie Howe and Newcastle United can ensure Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have no press conference decisions to make in December, ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.