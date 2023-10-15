Opinion

Manchester United fans getting the Norwich scarves out again – Lovely to see

I spent a pleasant day with my family yesterday and afterwards checked my emails, my learned Mag mate had sent me an email at 6.30pm, confirming what me and him knew would happen all along, regarding the supposed Manchester United Qatar takeover.

To get straight to the point, it didn’t happen, was never going to happen, and yesterday the Qataris pulled out and withdrew their latest and final offer.

I’ve been telling everyone for months on football forums on Youtube etc that Manchester United wouldn’t be sold to Qatar, that the Manchester United fans were suffering from a “China Crisis“, all because of their own self-entitlement and ‘Wishful Thinking’.

I have done more than one article on The Mag outlining my opinion and also highlighting the outright hypocrisy of the Manchester United punters, scribes and their glory-hunting fanbase in general.

Seeing and reading some of the comments from these deluded and devastated poor souls, really makes me appreciate how lucky I am to be a Newcastle United fan.

These Manchester United fans do actually think they are hard done by, that the Glazers have been the devil incarnate since purchasing their club in 2005.

A look at the record books though, tells an entirely different story both on and off the pitch.

Since the Glazers have been at Old Trafford, Manchester United have won 5 Premier League titles, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, 1 FA Cup and 5 League Cups.

Thats 13 major trophies in 18 seasons.

The Glazers have backed every manager they have employed throughout their tenure, with more funds than any other Premiership club.

So unless the Qataris go and try to buy another Premier League club, it looks increasingly likely that Manchester City and Newcastle United will be the last ever State owned clubs in England.

Tough luck on Man Utd I bet a lot of you are thinking. Me too.

I think the last eleven months of the Man Utd “Fakeover” saga has been bloody brilliant.

Before this season got underway, I thought that Manchester United were one of the teams well within our sights to overtake in the Premier League pecking order.

The Man Utd heirachy and their supporters also knew that they were there to be shot at and have been on the slide for a while.

Many reckoned that a takeover by a sovereign state like Qatar, was Man Utd’s only hope of getting back to where they once were at the pinnacle of English football.

We haven’t heard a dickie bird from North West scribes on Human Rights issues and State Ownership since Qatar showed an interest in Manchester United.

I have never given a monkey’s what any of the shameless hypocrites who tried to demonise Newcastle United and our supporters had to say.

They were all jealous of us back in October 2021 and nothing has changed since.

I for one am going to enjoy all of those Norwich scarves coming out at Old Trafford in the comingweeks and months, I’m also looking forward to hearing what Gary Neville now has to say as well.

In fact, I reckon I’m probably going to “love it, just love it”, as the spoilt Salford Reds descend into complete meltdown.