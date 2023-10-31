Opinion

Manchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United – Nice reading…

Manchester United fans watched on as their team were totally dominated on Sunday.

Absolute humiliation against Manchester City.

That latest defeat made it four losses in the last six home Premier League and Champions League matches at Old Trafford, also losing to Palace, Galatasaray and Brighton.

The other two home games in the two competitions having been that 2-1 against Brentford when trailing 1-0 after 93 minutes, plus a very lucky 1-0 against Copenhagen.

Manchester United fans having plenty to say about Man City on the weekend and now this imminent match against Newcastle United, plus the small matter of whether or not Erik ten Hag should be sacked…

Manchester United fans giving their views ahead of the Newcastle United match, commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘I think losing this to Newcastle will be even more depressing.’

‘Like City, Newcastle are a club that is just better than us everywhere on the pitch right now. Like the City game, we are underdogs.’

‘Another loss incoming, hope we can manage it with a little more decency.’

‘Newcastle are without a doubt the better team and should win this. Doesn’t even really matter which players we use.’

‘0 – 3 Newcastle. They will be up for this after losing the final last season.’

‘Losing this will be the start of the end of ten Hag. 1-2’

‘When was the last time we approached a game vs Newcastle as the underdogs ?’

‘The last time we played them, back in April.’

‘Our hope is that Newcastle will not play most of their best players. They have a lot to play for this season. But I still think we are going to lose 0-1.’

‘If we lose to Newcastle Wednesday and don’t qualify for the next round of the CL, is it over?’

‘It never really began…’

‘Sack. As soon as possible.’

‘This cup is his bread and butter, so we will probably win 3-0 against Newcastle’s C team.’

‘We’re not going to win the league and look increasingly unlikely to get a Champions League spot, for next season.

We could be out of the League Cup tomorrow night and next week, effectively out of the Champions League for this season, if we don’t get 3 points in Copenhagen.’

‘Ten Hag might be playing for his job, but the outcome of this game depends on how seriously Newcastle take it. If they decide to go all out, they can beat us handily. But they don’t have the squad depth to keep going like they have, so I think they will go easy here, which opens the door for us to sneak one in. Drop Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony.

1:1 draw. We win after penalties.’

‘Newcastle haven’t won a trophy for about 50 years, why would Newcastle play a weakened team in a QF clash with their opponents ripe for picking? They almost certainly won’t win the UCL or PL so they might as well go for it in the LC.’

‘With our depleted squad we should give the fringe players a run out and see what happens. The senior players are not delivering, and it’s not worth the extra miles on the odometer of some of these players, especially as it’s going to be really tight at the end of the season, and a couple of dropped points are going to make a huge difference. Not sure we really need this competition anyway, just give it to the hungry lads and hope for the best. We could use the time off.

And Newcastle will hammer us.’

‘Our options are shocking tbh, but id change the shape, get Bruno Rashford out the team.’

‘There has to be a reason Rashford plays every week when he is an absolute cowardly waster.’

‘Keeping him is just throwing a season down the river.’

‘I don’t like to make knee jerk reactions with our managers but it’s been 6 months now and I can’t forgive Erik ten Hag for the 7-0.

If that had been our low point and we had seen solid progress afterwards then maybe I would feel differently, but we are still awful after £400m transfer spending and that was possibly the worst I have felt in 45 yrs of supporting this club.

He is starting to look out of his depth and I have no strong suggestions to replace him but fear nothing will change till those above him are replaced anyway.’

‘I’d sack him now as he’ll be sacked sooner or later.’

‘The rubber hits the road when we crash out of the group stage in Dec. I think the CL might be the only thing keeping ETH in a job at the moment.’

‘The idea that we don’t deserve ETH because he’s just so amazing… there’s some strange kind of inferiority complex that some of our fans seem to have got after years of struggle.’

‘Why did we buy and why do ETH build a team for the future around Casemiro, Varane and Eriksen?

Why is Bruno captain? Is he a good role-model for young players or a team for the future? His whiny character is very destructive in the team.

Why isn’t Rashford benched? It’s embarrassing to watch his low work rate or -morale.

I very much doubt ETH has what it takes to build a new team for the future. He seems to limited when it comes to style of play, bringing out the best of the players and targeting players who can raise the quality of the team.’

‘The Glazers might be here for another 20 years. Are we going to just come back to them each time or try to change something that can actually be changed? We’ve won trophies and played good football under the Glazers, we’ve spent as much as anybody.’

‘I will be deeply deeply shocked if he’s in post in November.

‘At this point, we looked badly drilled, poorly coached and simply clueless.

He might get the sack, but not until it gets really really bad.’

‘We just got pumped 3-0.

6 losses in 10.

It needs to continue and only then will he be sacked.

If he does get sacked, we might get a caretaker manager who will be terrible.’

‘Feel quite confident about this one. Newcastle aren’t all that great and our best, unfortunately, seems to be reserved for the Carabao cup. We’ll win it 1-0 or 2-1.’

‘In theory it should be a good time to catch Newcastle with the amount of players they have missing.

It sounds like Wilson won’t start for them either so they have no recognised striker.’

‘Think they’ll play a much weakened team as they have loads of injuries. We’ll win.’

‘It will all come down to how Newcastle feel about this. If they want revenge for the loss at Wembley this will be a Halloween movie experience. If they rest players to put their money on Europe, it may be a drama instead.’