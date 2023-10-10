News

Man on murder charge after allegedly killing relation whilst watching Newcastle 4 PSG 1 and argument ensuing

Six days ago it ended up Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

Newcastle United fans celebrating at St James’ Park.

However, over seven and a half thousand miles away, a dispute during the game has allegedly led to one man killing his brother in law.

The report (see below) says that in Harare (Zimbabwe) last Wednesday night, it is now claimed that Tadiwanashe Makumbe killed his sister’s husband Julius Nenzou.

The offence claimed to have been committed when an argument broke out during that Newcastle 4 PSG 1 game.

Newsday report – 10 October 2023:

‘A 24-year-old Harare man who allegedly killed his brother-in-law following an argument over a soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Newcastle on Saturday appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo facing murder charges.

Tadiwanashe Makumbe was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the offence. According to court papers, on October 4, at around 11:30pm, Makumbe was watching a UEFA football match between PSG and Newcastle United with his sister’s husband Julius Nenzou.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding ensued during the match, resulting in the accused hitting Nenzou several times on the head with an unknown object.

The State alleged that Makumbe’s sister tried to rescue her husband after she heard him screaming from the lounge, but the accused attempted to turn on her instead.

Nenzou fell down unconscious and was pronounced dead upon admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)