Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United match

Tuesday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Man U.

Am 8.15pm kick-off at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United facing a Man U side who are really struggling and a manager in Erik ten Hag under serious pressure.

Whilst for Eddie Howe, hoping to build on a very promising last seven or so weeks.

Wins over Palace, PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at Molineux, London Stadium and the San Siro. With only that one unlucky defeat in the last ten matches to Borussia Dortmund.

Obviously the big negative has been a growing list of unavailable players, so how do we stand now ahead of facing Man U?

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Eddie Howe giving official Newcastle United injury update, extra availability info on top of what we already knew, all of which appears to leave things looking like this:

“The timeframe on Sven Botman is unclear at the moment, we are taking it day-by-day with that one.

“Alex Isak we hope will be back after the international break.

“I’m not expecting anyone back that we didn’t already have available for Wolves.”

Alexander Isak

As had become more and more expected, the striker back for Chelsea at home in late November at the earliest.

Jacob Murphy

Whether he has surgery or not, I doubt we will see him ahead of 2024.

Sven Botman

This morning’s update making clear it will be that Chelsea game at the earliest also for the defender.

Lewis Miley

Recovering from glandular fever and another hopefully after the November international break.

Harvey Barnes

It was expected to be the new year with his foot injury, Eddie Howe though last week said possibly late December.

Elliot Anderson

Last Friday morning the Head Coach updating, saying we are looking at a couple of months absence for Anderson with a back problem.

Sandro Tonali

His ban has now started, so he can’t play again until 27 August 2024.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports