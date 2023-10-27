News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Wolves match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Wolves.

A 5.30pm kick-off at Molineux.

Newcastle United facing a Wolves side who have recovered from a poor start to the season, their last four PL games bringing eight points, including a 2-1 win over Man City.

Whilst for Eddie Howe, hoping to build on a very promising last seven weeks.

Wins over Palace, PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at the London Stadium and the San Siro. Wednesday seeing an unlucky defeat to Borussia Dortmund but now the chance to bounce back in the Premier League.

That Champions League game giving some extra headaches for the NUFC Head Coach, in terms of availability for Wolves…

Speaking on Friday morning, Eddie Howe giving official Newcastle United injury update / availability info, which leaves things looking like this:

Sven Botman

Eddie Howe says that the defender is now ‘out on the grass’ but hasn’t trained with the group yet.

Lewis Miley

As previously stated by Eddie Howe, recovering from glandular fever and expected to be unavailable until after the November international break.

Harvey Barnes

No update on the winger but he is out until at least the new year with a foot injury.

Alexander Isak

Eddie Howe stating today, “Alex has got a groin injury, which we don’t think is serious. It is a reoccurrence of the one he suffered for Sweden.” Alexander Isak getting a scan today but still a possibility he could be involved at Wolves depending on that scan but injury not believed to be as bad as first feared

Jacob Murphy

EddieHowe, “Jacob is going to see a specialist today for his shoulder, we’ll know more on him later today.” Murphy has dislocated his shoulder and now just a case of seeing how long he will be out for, today’s visit to the specialist set to decide whether he will get surgery or not.

Elliot Anderson

In midweek the message was that the Geordie midfielder was set to miss a couple of weeks with a bad injury. However, this Friday morning the Head Coach updating, saying we are looking at a couple of months absence for Anderson.

In better news, Eddie Howe on Joe Willock’s return to action against Dortmund in midweek:

“Huge for us, it has been a long time.

“Joe is an infectious character, very popular around the training ground.

“He has the goalscoring and running capabilities that suit our style.

“It’s early days but hopefully he can get that match sharpness back.”

Then a bit of a bizarre one…

Sandro Tonali

Eddie Howe declaring this morning… “We haven’t had any official confirmation yet; we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment. There is a high chance that he could be available for us at Wolves. We are preparing as if he is fit and ready to play. He will be travelling with us.”

All very bizarre / strange, with the Italian Football Federation formally announcing the ban yesterday, though clearly not having done the necessary as yet, with regard to putting the ban in place by ticking the boxes with the other relevant authorities, especially in England.

