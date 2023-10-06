Opinion

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of West Ham match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against West Ham.

A 2pm kick-off at the Olympic Stadium/

Newcastle United facing a West Ham side who have made a very decent start to the season, a point and one place ahead of NUFC.

Eddie Howe hoping to build on a very promising last few weeks.

Wins over PSG, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus that excellent point at the San Siro.

This West Ham match hopefully not a step too far as injuries and suspension issues build up.

Four days for Newcastle United players to recover after PSG, although West Ham have been in European action themselves, playing away at Freiburg on Thursday night and winning 2-1.

Speaking on Friday morning, the Head Coach giving an official Newcastle United injury update.

Eddie Howe speaking to the media:

“The injury list doesn’t look great, but apart from Harvey Barnes, I don’t think there’s anything long term there.

“We’ll wait and see how Callum Wilson and Joelinton are, they’re the closest two.

“We have Anthony Gordon suspended which is a blow for us.

“Sven Botman won’t make it on Sunday.”

Eddie Howe always plays his cards close to his chest and you can’t rule out any surprises 100%, good or bad.

However, it appears to be same again as Wednesday, in terms of the fitness situation.

No new injuries and Joelinton and Callum Wilson possibilities maybe, for this match. However, neither have been included in their national squads for this month’s internationals, so it remains to be seen whether either have any chance of getting involved at West Ham.

I’m guessing a real balancing act for Eddie Howe, with probably it coming down to what risk, if any, he will see in playing Wilson and/or Joelinton, bearing in mind as well that there will then be a two week break for the pair with no matches until Palace at home in a fortnight.

So those definitely missing it appears for this West Ham match:

Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon (suspended). With late checks on Joelinton and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports