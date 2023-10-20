News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Crystal Palace match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Crystal Palace.

A 3pm kick-off at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United facing a Palace side who have made a low key start to the season with goals at a premium at both ends of the pitch, only seven scored AND only seven conceded.

Eddie Howe hoping to build on a very promising last six weeks.

Wins over PSG, Burnley, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus draws at the London Stadium and the San Siro.

Now coming out of the international break, NUFC looking to keep that seven game unbeaten run going, hopefully starting with a win against Palace.

Speaking on Friday morning, Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update:

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“Alex hasn’t trained with us yet so we’re going to leave it late to see if he’s fit and available.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Sven is improving and the two weeks have been good for him.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“We hope he’ll be back this weekend.

“He’s trained well and looked good.

“He’s done a lot of work so I’m confident as I sit here now that he’s going to be OK and hopefully he’ll return to the form we know he can produce.

“A huge player for us.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“I want him back but we have to do it sensibly.

“He’s trained this week for the first time with the group but it’s probably a bit early for him to be involved in the matchday squad, but he’s getting closer.

“He’s a huge player for us.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“He’s got glandular fever so he’s currently resting from that.

“He’s probably a couple of weeks into four weeks of lower physical exertion but then hopefully we can build him up.

“It’s a blow for us and him because he’s a real talent.”

So to sum up after this Eddie Howe update…

Miley and Willock definitely not involved against Palace.

Late checks to be made on whether Botman and/or Isak will be in Saturday’s matchday squad.

Joelinton fit and available again, with presumably the rest of the squad also ok, including Callum Wilson having benefited from this two week gap between games, plus Almiron and Bruno who were the last players to return from their internationals.

Eddie Howe also stating that Sandro Tonali IS also available, the midfielder having trained twice this week, which will become three today I’m assuming, this Friday session before tomorrow’s game.