Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage

Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with what he had just witnessed.

Newcastle United tearing apart PSG.

To his credit, Luis Enrique congratulating Newcastle, only questioning the winning margin.

Newcastle United handed out PSG’s biggest ever (*Whilst under Qatari ownership – since 2011) group stage defeat in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side had four times as many efforts on target as the visitors.

There was no luck about this result.

As for Luis Enrique claiming that the scoreline was excessive, well, I reckon NUFC deserved to win by at least a couple, so we are splitting hairs here. Newcastle United deserving to win by at least 3-1 or 4-1, take your pick.

Luis Enrique still in shock after Newcastle 4 PSG 1:

“The result is so big for them (Newcastle United).

“But I don’t think we deserved that result.

“These are difficult games to live through for a manager…

“I sincerely think the result is a bit unfair… but not totally.

“Congratulations to Newcastle.

“They played very good football.

“But the scoreline is excessive.

“I thought it (sticking to his starting formation of 4-2-4) was for the best, and I still do.“

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

