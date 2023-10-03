News

Luis Enrique on the challenges posed by Newcastle United on Wednesday night

Luis Enrique will watch his team take on Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The PSG boss already under a lot of pressure despite only taking over at the club this summer.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG have made their worst start to a Ligue 1 season in over a decade, since before the Qatari takeover. Only three of the first seven league games won.

Luis Enrique hoping for some respite in the Champions League but speaking to the media on the eve of this St James’ Park match, the PSG boss admits that this isn’t going to be easy…

“Newcastle United were the team in hat four that nobody wanted.

“They are a team that works well and plays well with the ball.

“They’re a complete team with their own philosophy.

“They’ll be playing in front of their home crowd.

“It will be a great challenge for us.”

“Newcastle press hard and every team in the world can suffer under that kind of pressure.

“We’re working on that aspect, but we want to play tomorrow with our identity and our philosophy, we want to implement on the pitch what we work on during the week.

“Nobody in Europe or the world can say that Newcastle can’t get past the group stages.

“They’re a team full of quality and they’ll be playing in front of their fans.

“Playing in matches like that is a wonderful thing.

“And I envy my players who will be on the pitch tomorrow, to be able to play matches like that.”

“I played (for Barcelona) against Newcastle the last time they were in the Champions League.

“I remember a spectacular team and a crazy crowd. I scored a goal and they beat us 3-2.

“But I remember a great fight and that will be the case again tomorrow.”

It wasn’t quite the last time Newcastle United were in the Champions League….

However, that Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2 match back in 1987 saw Tino Asprilla score on 2, 31 and 49 minutes.

Then Luis Enrique pulled one back on 73 minutes, before Luis Figo grabbed another in the 89th minute.