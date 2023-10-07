News

Luis Enrique now comes to defence of Kylian Mbappe after what happened at Newcastle United

All the talk was of Kylian Mbappe ahead of Wednesday night.

How could Newcastle United possibly stop him?

Well, rather than the conversation being all about how could Newcastle stop Kylian Mbappe, maybe PSG should have been wondering how they could stop Kieran Trippier (and others…).

The England star was superb.

Not only did he have Kylian Mbappe in his pocket but Trippier put in the free-kick that eventually led to Dan Burn’s flying headed goal, then the NUFC right-back slid in a slide rule pass for Sean Longstaff to fizz in the third.

Luis Enrique has now had to come out and defend Kylian Mbappe ahead of the next PSG match on Sunday, against Rennes.

The French media having slated Kylian Mbappe in particular after his no show at St James’ Park.

Former Barcelona teammate Christophe Dugarry post-match slagged off Luis Enrique, accusing him (and his players???) of underestimating Newcastle United.

One thing for sure, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Enrique won’t be underestimating Newcastle United next month, when NUFC visit Paris.

Luis Enrique defending Kylian Mbappe after the hammering at Newcastle United:

“I remember two or three weeks ago in this very room, I was asked if we were dependent on Kylian Mbappe because he had scored seven or eight goals.

“Now, you are asking me what Kylian Mbappe has to do because he hasn’t scored in these past matches.

“One has to be a bit more normal.

“Players are in different states throughout the season.

“He is neither Superman when he scores eight goals, nor is he a normal player when he doesn’t score.

“It’s not black and white…

“There are always nuances.

“Kylian Mbappe is a vital and determined player for us.

“My objective as his manager is to highlight his strengths and to hide his weaknesses.”