Lucas Hernandez gets advice on tackling Newcastle United from his brother – Talks NUFC fans and St James’ Park

Lucas Hernandez is looking forward to his first away Champions League match for PSG.

Signed from Bayern Munich in the summer for £35m, the French defender has been talking ahead of playing at St James’ Park.

Group F has become easily the most talked about Champions League group for many reasons, especially the sheer competitive look, with four big clubs competing to qualify.

One of the many other quirks though, as well as Sandro Tonali having an instant return to the San Siro, was the fact that Lucas Hernandez was put in the same group as his brother Theo…

Lucas Hernandez speaking ahead of playing against Newcastle United tonight:

“Newcastle played my brother Theo away at the San Siro.

“He told me they were a very strong team defensively.

“Matches become complicated when you don’t score, that’s what it’s like in the Champions League.

“My brother especially told me that they’re a great team who also play well on the counter.”

Lucas Hernandez on playing at St James’ Park and the Newcastle United fans:

“It is a special game for them, after 20 years without playing in this competition.

“We will have to put in a great performance and control the game.

“They’ll have a lot of desire and we’ll have to find a way to deal with that. But we’re used to this kind of atmosphere, and once we’re on the pitch, we can forget what’s going on around us.

“We are aware that sides everywhere want to give their best against us. There are always a lot of expectations, but we have to stay focused on the game.

“We know it’s going to be a big game, it’s the Champions League.

“It’s up to us to find all the right ingredients on the pitch to win.

“They’ll be playing in their stadium, in front of their fans, so it’ll be a high-intensity game. We’ll have to get off to a good start, stay focused and aggressive to create chances, and we hope to win this game in the best possible way.

“Knowing how to manage our strengths and weaknesses will also be important, and we have a lot of experienced players to do that.”

Lucas Hernandez on this Champions League ‘Group of Death’:

“It is a group with four big teams.

“We have known that from the start, so it’s up to us to keep going in the right direction, and we got off to a good start against Dortmund.

“We need to continue on that path, and that means winning here in Newcastle.”

Lucas Hernandez on his best position (he was an unused sub on Saturday against Clermont when PSG used a back three / five and drew 0-0, though he played left-back in a back four when PSG beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 last month):

“When I arrived at the club, I came in as a centre-back or left-back.

“The coach can count on me in either position.

“I serve the team and the coach.

“If he needs me on the left, I’ll give it my all, and the same goes for central defence.

“Whether for club or country, I’ve always shown that I’m versatile. The coaches can count on me.”