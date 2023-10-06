Opinion

Liverpool, PSG, Newcastle United – Small margins, big differences

Liverpool and PSG visited St James’ Park 38 days apart.

Two matches with very different outcomes for Newcastle United.

The thing is for me, the majority of football fans, including / especially NUFC supporters, aren’t willing to accept just how much luck and small margins dictate what happens.

It really pi..es me off the way that so many went on after Liverpool.

We were by far the better team, against 11 and against 10.

Dominated the chances, whilst Liverpool got their only two real chances and got all the luck when the ball hit the back of Botman’s leg and then as he was running, it flicked off his other heel, straight into path of Nunez for that key equaliser.

We 100% deserved to win that day and yet most fans going on about Liverpool having deserved it. Total bo..ocks.

Moving on 38 days and watching on TV (I couldn’t get to the PSG match, typical!!!) I saw all day what was going to happen as in the opening stages at o-0, Burn forced to come inside and mark the bloke right in the middle of goal and Dembele left free at the back as the cross came in from the left, his (near!) perfect strike inches the wrong side of post. The camera capturing the perfect angle.

That would have been a brilliant opening goal.

If it had gone six inches the other way, Newcastle would have probably lost, might have got a draw, but most likely to have been picked off on the counter.

As I say, such small margins. In that Liverpool game, apart from the fact they scored with their only two serious attempts on goal in that smash and grab, there were countless times that small margins went against Newcastle United and effectively denied us victory. Some of those were self-inflicted when wrong decisions and / or poor execution. However, that brilliant Almiron run and if only a few inches to the right then the post wouldn’t have saved Liverpool, whilst Alisson also kept out Miggy with the save of the season, unbelievable. Plus of course the referee bottling it early on, having just booked Trent Alexander-Arnold, when seconds later the Liverpool player committed another clear yellow card offence on Anthony Gordon, he refused to book him again because it would have meant a red as well. Funnily enough, Jurgen Klopp not demanding that this match should be replayed…

Back to PSG on Wednesday and as it happens, I was very confident that we could win. If we had won 2-0 or 3-1 I wouldn’t have been surprised.

It all depended for me on the whole team playing well, the defence especially so, whilst we couldn’t let PSG break the press too easily too often.

Before we forced the goal it looked like that was what was going to happen, they were breaking the press too often, too easily, but then it only took the one time for them to get it wrong and we punished them. Eddie Howe was brave and playing for high stakes, his high press gamble paying off BUT once again, small margins. If PSG had scored with those early breaks, when getting through our high press.

Eddie Howe always says that people need to keep some kind of perspective, whether the team win or lose. The NUFC Head Coach pointing to this fact that so often, very few moments, very small margins, dictated that final result.

Newcastle United fans need to take heed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

