Liverpool humbled by young Newcastle United stars

Newcastle United’s young stars were away on Merseyside at the weekend, a very tough challenge against Liverpool.

Things looked bleak on 16 minutes when a ball over the top saw Jayden Danns run on and put the Liverpool Under 18s ahead.

Newcastle keeper Aidan Harris then straight away saved from Afolami Onanuga as the scousers looked to put the game well beyond United in the early stages.

However, great character and ability shown by the NUFC youngsters as they fought back.

On 19 minutes, Sean Neave twisted and turned inside the box before giving Newcastle the equaliser with a clever goal.

United back in it and with six minutes remaining of an entertaining first half, a quality move involving Sean Neave and recent exciting signing Trevan Sanusi., ended with Thomas Bryant scoring from close in.

Liverpool stunned to find themselves behind at the break after starting so well and they came out full of intent after the break.

Aidan Harris making a couple of excellent saves early in that second half but then Newcastle really getting it together at the back to make it very difficult for Liverpool to create decent chances.

Newcastle also still a real threat on the counter-attack and Joe Brayson was put through for a one on one but denied by the young Liverpool keeper.

A couple of late chances for the home side and the pick of the saves was Aidan Harris saving from Nyoni to ensure that United came away with a very deserved three points.

A great win against a very strong Liverpool team who had won all but one of their league matches up to this point.

Final score

Liverpool Under 18s 1 Newcastle Under 18s 2

Newcastle United:

Harris, Shahar, Charlton, Watts, Craggs, Munda, Hernes (R.Powell 78), Bryant, Neave (Brayson 78), Emerson, Sanusi (H.Powell 68)