Opinion

Liverpool have been among the biggest beneficiaries of dubious decisions – What goes around comes around

Newcastle United fans of a certain age will remember the so-called good old days, when the referee’s decision was final.

We would rock up to the crumbling edifice that was the pre-modernised St James’ Park and, whenever a questionable decision went in favour of the away team, masses of Mags on the terraces would tell the “b…ard in the black” exactly where he could go.

Well, not a precise destination, as in “should’ve gone to Specsavers”. More the demand that the man in the middle could vanish, never to be seen again, get out of our sight for ever. In short, Eff off!

He was closer to the action than most spectators but that was irrelevant. His parentage and his eyesight, his knowledge of the laws of football and his neutrality were described in distinctly unfavourable terms whenever he denied us a penalty, disallowed a United goal, booked one of our own for a robust tackle, or failed to demonstrate he was the biggest homer since the alleged author of The Iliad.

Fortunately, I don’t know how it feels when tens of thousands of emotional supporters scream in unison: “You don’t know what you’re doing!” Not great, I would imagine.

This was football in the Seventies, when those of us born in the fifties, the class they couldn’t teach, we knew better than the part-time referees essential to our fun when Saturday came. If we were lucky, Match of the Day or Shoot! or The Big Match would show highlights, which would confirm we were right and the officials were wrong. Not that we were biased or blinkered in our judgment…

Was a referee ever suspended in those days? Not to my knowledge.

The multiple cameras, UHD frame-by-frame replays, endless trials by television of nearly every important game in the top flight were unimaginable when we swayed like a human tidal wave towards the pitch at the Leazes End and screamed abuse that would have got us arrested on Northumberland Street.

A stadium nowadays is a safer and more sanitised environment. The referee is just one of a growing team: two assistants play the part of linesmen while a fourth official tries to keep the peace on the touchline and supervise substitutions.

And, of course, we have a VAR and his assistant staring at umpteen real-time and replayed versions of the action from each Premier League match. He who pays the piper calls the tune. Broadcasters who spent billions of pounds for the right to televise “the world’s greatest league” forced the introduction and expansion of VAR by highlighting the mistakes referees made, match after match, month after month, season after season.

Those who demanded change said electronic aids would eliminate or at least greatly reduce human error. Tell me, how did that work out? Better still, ask Jurgen Klopp, who was remarkably restrained on Saturday night after his team got the rough end of the stick at Tottenham.

In my youth, there was a deep-held belief that referees favoured the most successful teams. Because we were not Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds United or Arsenal, we rarely seemed to be given a fair crack of the whip. VAR was meant to banish that myth. Tell me, how did that work out?

What VAR has done is highlight the element of human error we all accepted was part of the beautiful game. Until this millennium, fans would curse and moan but, ultimately, shrug their shoulders and hope luck would even itself out over the course of a marathon season.

No longer. A quick scan of the Have Your Say column on a BBC analysis of the Tottenham v Liverpool decisions told me fans have changed. And not for the better. Accusations of corruption, betting coups and bias littered the 7,170 comments. To which my reply is: “What goes around, comes around.” Liverpool have been among the biggest beneficiaries of dubious decisions for as long as I can remember.

Only last season, a highly questionable offside call denied Alexander Isak a fabulous individual goal against Liverpool at Anfield, which would have put United 2-0 up. The boot was on the other foot in north London on Saturday. Get over it!

A word here for the referees. Faith in your ability is essential if you stick your head above the parapet. A referee does that every time he takes charge of 22 elite professional footballers (plus substitutes, managers and coaches), constantly putting him under pressure to make a decision in their favour.

His job would be so much easier if the players were honest, the coaches were calm and the armchair pundits (did somebody mention Jermaine Jenas?) treated him with respect rather than contempt.

There’s a reason no top-flight footballer, to my knowledge, has become a top-flight referee. And it’s not because they are shrinking violets.

Far from it. Most successful footballers have the ego to match their earnings. Which is understandable, when they do things us mere mortals cannot even imagine are possible. Good luck to them. If you were told from primary-school age you were special, then succeeded in reaching the top of the greasy pole, you too would have plenty of faith in your ability.

Confidence is essential if they are to perform at the highest level. The same goes for referees. Undermine their confidence and the likely consequence is more mistakes, not fewer.

Another question: who was ultimately responsible for ending this Liverpool unbeaten start to the season?

The referee? The linesman? The VAR official (who has now been suspended)? His assistant? From where I’m sitting, they lost because Joel Matip made a spectacular human error in the final minute of stoppage time.

Has he been lambasted in the press and on national television by Lineker and his pals? Of course not, because any reasonable person knows he made a genuine mistake, a human error. Just as referees do every week.

Such is life. If you can’t deal with it, look in the mirror and ask yourself how many times you have fouled up lately.