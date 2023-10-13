News

Lionel Messi with no joy against Miguel Almiron and friends – Not quite enough though for Paraguay

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night.

Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes.

Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night.

Argentina had 75% possession and completed 741 passes compared to 252 for Paraguay, Messi making an appearance on 53 minutes off the bench but Miguel Almiron and the rest of his teammates doing a good job in containing him.

Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

This is how the South American qualifying group now looks on Friday morning:

Even though it is a very long qualifying process of 18 games in this South American World Cup qualifying group, this fourth match on Tuesday is a must win, with Paraguay at home to bottom of the table Bolivia.

With the top six automatically qualifying for the 2026 and the seventh going into a play-off, this World Cup is one that Paraguay should stand a great chance of getting to. Although zero goals (only two conceded) scored in their opening three group matches, very much points to where Paraguay’s biggest problem is.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Friday 13 October

England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad)) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier