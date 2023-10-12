News

Les Ferdinand on Newcastle United five minute decision and a ‘brutal’ Kevin Keegan

What a player Les Ferdinand was.

Only two seasons at St James’ Park and Sir Les helping Newcastle United to the runners-up spot both campaigns in the Premier League.

In 1995/96 leading the line with Peter Beardsley behind him, then 1996/97 a twin striker role alongside Alan Shearer.

Great days.

Now Les Ferdinand has been reflecting on life under Kevin Keegan and exactly how long it took him to decide on moving to St James’ Park…

Les Ferdinand speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast:

“Kevin Keegan was a lovely bloke – but he had a brutal side as well.

“When I met Kevin, I was sold (on a move to Newcastle United) inside five minutes.

“I thought if I was going to learn from someone then who better after the career he had.

“I always felt I would score wherever I went and had proven myself in the Premier League.

“Newcastle at the time were up and coming and when I found out where he wanted to take them, I thought ‘this is me’.

“He did not hold back the punches.

“If you had not played well in the first half, he would stand at the entrance to the dressing room and he would be rolling up his sleeves.

“You just knew someone, or maybe two or three, was going to get a roasting!”

Les Ferdinand on ‘that’ 4-3 against Liverpool:

“When you go to Anfield, you know what it is like.

“Everyone in the dressing room is saying not to give away an early goal and then we can play our football.

“Within two minutes they had scored so we thought ‘let’s go and get some goals’.

“It was back and forth as everybody knows and then Stan Collymore scores that infamous final one and Kevin Keegan is draped over the hoardings.

“Keegan did not know what to say as that was how he wanted his sides to play football.

“We were just thinking about how we had scored three goals at Anfield and lost.”