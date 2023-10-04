News

Kieran Trippier sounds the battle cry ahead of PSG at SJP – These are the games you want

Much has been made of a relative lack of Champions League experience in this Newcastle United squad but that is certainly not the case with Kieran Trippier.

This is his seventh playing in the competition, having enjoyed three Champions League campaigns at each of Spurs and Atletico Madrid.

Trippier’s last Champions League action before joining Newcastle United was less than two years ago. He played three CL games for Atletico in autumn 2021, winning 2-1 away at AC Milan, before home and away defeats to Liverpool. The scousers going on to lose against Real Madrid in the final.

Kieran Trippier isn’t approaching tonight’s PSG match with fear, instead it is anticipation, the England international declaring ‘These are the games you want as a player.’

Speaking as a fan, I couldn’t agree more!

Kieran Trippier speaking about facing Kylian Mbappe and his PSG teammates tonight:

“I played against him (Mbappe), I think it might have been his debut game for Monaco, when I was at Tottenham.

“I also played against him for England on my debut, quite a few years ago.

“This is football.

“These are the games you want as a player.

“Playing in the Champions League, playing against the best players, the best teams.

“Paris have got unbelievable players in the team.

“Of course we need to recognise that Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, but they’ve got quality all over the pitch and we can’t be too fixed on them.

“We need to play our way, because on our day, we can hurt anyone.”

Kieran Trippier revealed that his son Jacob is obsessed with Kylian Mbappe above all else…:

“I wasn’t really happy with that.

“I said to him, ‘If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don’t look at me in the tunnel’.

“He is obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube.”

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm