Opinion

Jurgen Klopp – Just when you think he couldn’t be more shameless, he comes out with this…

We all knew this was coming from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

A demand that they should get special treatment. Quite astonishing BUT unsurprising.

As no doubt you all know by now, Jurgen Klopp watched on as it ended Tottenham 2 Liverpool 1 in the capital.

When the game was goalless, Luis Diaz played through by Mo Salah and beats Guglielmo Vicario from a tight angle. The offside flag goes up, despite Diaz being played on – and VAR failed to overrule the decision.

A latest mess from the VAR / match officials and as PGMOL (match officials organisation) have done previously many times (including with Newcastle United), they later apologised to Liverpool.

However, instead of doing the same as countless other Premier League clubs have done when having been the victim of numerous other match / VAR official mistakes since VAR was introduced, Liverpool responded to the apology with this truly embarrassing official statement on Sunday.

Liverpool official statement – 1 October 2023:

‘Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.

We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.’

It was that very final line that captured the attention, what exactly did Liverpool mean with ‘…we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.’

Well we have all found out today (Wednesday 4 October 2023), Jurgen Klopp absolutely shameless, demanding that Liverpool should be entitled to a replay. That the 2-1 Spurs win should be wiped out, simply because Liverpool had a mistake by VAR / match officials.

Jurgen Klopp – Wednesday 4 October 2023:

“Probably some people don’t want me to say it, but not as a manager of Liverpool, so much more as a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that, probably would be, if we open that gate then everybody would ask for it.

“I think the situation is that unprecedented, that it didn’t happen before.

“Something like that, as far as I can remember, never happened.

“That is why I think a replay would be the right thing.”

Yes it was a really bad mistake and Liverpool had a poor decision that went against them which on this occasion cost them a goal.

However, why is this any worse that what so many others have been on the end of?

Liverpool get countless dubious decisions going in their favour and yet when eventually one goes against them, Jurgen Klopp claims the only fair outcome is for that Spurs game to be played again???

A mistake has been made and on this occasion it was Liverpool who were the ones who it went against.

So what?

The worst bit of what Jurgen Klopp said today is where he pretends that this as a ‘football person’ he thinks the only fair outcome is for the game to be replayed, rather than demanding it as a Liverpool manager.

For this to have any credibility whatsoever, you would have to believe that if the situation had been completely reversed, Jurgen Klopp would have still been sitting there today demanding that the match had to be replayed, even though Liverpool had won 2-1.

If you believe that, then you will believe anything!

Newcastle United have been the victims countless times when it comes to Liverpool getting ridiculous and wrong decisions in their favour, both during this VAR era and before it. Yet I have never heard Jurgen Klopp (or previous Liverpool bosses in recent times) admitting they are getting things unfairly (for NUFC) go their way, never mind demanding that a Liverpool win should be cancelled and the game replayed.

Expanding it further, is Jurgen Klopp going to insist on the 1966 World Cup final getting replayed, as technology can now ‘prove’ the third England goal didn’t cross the line?

Maybe England can revisit 1986 and get that Argentina match replayed?

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool need to stop this now, stop this shameless embarrassing behaviour, where they believe that they should get special treatment, over and above everybody else.

This match can’t and won’t be replayed because it would be simply ridiculous, they should instead dock Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool three points every time they mention there should be a replay!