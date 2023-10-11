Opinion

Joselu myth exploded – Real Madrid and Newcastle United striker

Interesting to see this coverage of Joselu.

The 33 year old striker enjoying the biggest success of his career when most forwards would be heading the other way.

Getting a move to Real Madrid and now becoming a regular feature in the Spain squad.

Not only that BUT scoring goals for his country, since his VERY late call up for Spain, Joselu with one start and three sub appearances, scoring three times for his country so far, despite only 137 minutes on the pitch.

However, just for now, I want to travel back in time…

This article on Joselu caught my eye today.

It came with the title…

“I wouldn’t change a single step” – Player not bothered about being a Newcastle flop, has helped him succeed in the end

The article from Sport Witness continuing in a similar vein..

Newcastle United flop Joselu is currently enjoying life at Real Madrid after joining them on loan from Espanyol in the last window.

Marca have published a detailed interview with Joselu, during which they put to him that his return to the Madrid club came ‘after far from easy’ spells at 1899 Hoffenheim, Hannover 96, Stoke City and Newcastle.

Responding to that, the striker insisted he has no regrets about moving abroad earlier in his career and he explained the reasons for that.

“I have had a career with many good moments and also bad ones. But I wouldn’t change a single step I’ve taken for anything in the world,” he said.

“I have enjoyed everything and it has helped me be the footballer and person that I am. Of course, there are times when you can choose other paths because things weren’t going well, but those decisions I made are what have led me to be here.”

Joselu was at the Tyneside club between 2017 and 2019, and he struggled to impress. He scored seven goals and registered two assists from 52 games, and lost prominence towards the end of his spell with the Magpies.

Tfrontman left Newcastle and returned to Spain by joining Alavés in 2019, and has revealed how staying away from his country helped him.

“I got very close to my wife. Being away and not having support from your family or the media made me feel very close to her, she was the one who always encouraged me to move forward,” Joselu explained.

On his experience in Germany and England, he said: “Then I went abroad, learning [from] the experience of living in another country, playing in Europe, getting to know the Premier League… Everything helped me grow and be who I am.”

This is a myth that needs exploding.

I have noticed it before, particularly in more recent times.

It having been presented as FACT that Joselu was a ‘flop’ at Newcastle United.

It simply isn’t true.

I totally agree that Joselu is doing well now and has been doing so for some years in La Liga, including in terms of scoring goals.

However, that doesn’t then automatically mean he was a ‘flop’ when not scoring many goals at Newcastle United.

For starters, it is far more difficult to score goals in the Premier League than La Liga.

Plus, it is worlds apart for Joselu scoring goals now for Real Madrid, five in five La Liga starts and four sub appearances this season, as compared to the situation the German born striker found himself in when arriving at St James’ Park.

As we all know, summer 2017 saw Mike Ashley renege on promises made to Rafa Benitez. After delivering promotion at the first attempt, Rafa was undermined by Ashley, who failed to give him the previously promised transfer market backing in order to survive and hopefully build, now back in the top tier.

Hence why when desperately needing a new striker after promotion, Rafa Benitez went and bought Stoke City reserve striker Joselu for £5m.

How would you define success after that signing and that summer transfer activity overall?

Rafa Benitez came up with a strategy and way of playing, out of desperation / necessity, which involved Joselu doing a selfless job for the team, defending from the front the main task.

Joselu may have scored only four goals in his 30 Premier League appearances (19 starts, 11 as a sub) that 2017/18 season BUT Newcastle United ended up tenth in the Premier League AND with the seventh best defensive record, a fair chunk of credit for that going to Joselu and his hard work helping to defend from the front.

The next season saw same again for Joselu, doing a job for the team until Rondon got fully fit. The now Spain international making 16 PL appearances in total (five starts and 11 off the bench) scoring two goals but once more helping Newcastle have the seventh best defensive record and finishing comfortably in mid-table again, despite Mike Ashley once again starving Rafa of proper backing.

In the most difficult of circumstances, Joselu did a great job, as did Rafa Benitez.

The reality as well is that Joselu only started 24 Premier League matches in total for Newcastle United, so his six goals average one every four starts.

The Joselu story is almost identical to the Chris Wood one.

Newcastle United were staring relegation in the face in January 2022 and Eddie Howe came up with his short-term strategy for survival, signing Wood and asking him to do a very unselfish job.

I still see idiots today stating Chris Wood was a flop for Newcastle United. Well in that 2021/22 season, Newcastle United picked up 20 points in 23 Premier League matches without Chris Wood starting, whilst in the 15 he DID start, Howe’s team picked up 29 points, which is basically top four form.

As always, you can do a lot with statistics, including stating as fact things that are just not true!