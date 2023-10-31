Opinion

John Terry interviewed for Newcastle United job – Horrific thought

John Terry has claimed that he was interviewed for the Newcastle United top job after leaving Aston Villa as assistant coach.

This was after the new Newcastle United owners had bought out Mike Ashley.

After having been subject to an astonishing media / pundit campaign demanding Steve Bruce was allowed a sentimental 1,000th match in management, the new owners sadly allowed this to happen and Bruce oversaw yet another feeble defeat. Losing 3-2 to Spurs despite scoring after two minutes, United not having single shot on target in the remainder of the match (the second NUFC one was a bizarre Dier own goal).

The Newcastle United owners eventually (thankfully!) going for Eddie Howe, after Unai Emery turned it down with Villarreal still in the Champions League at that point (they eventually got to the semi-finals).

John Terry speaking on the Jon Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast:

“When I left Villa, I applied for two or three jobs.

“I interviewed for Newcastle and I interviewed for a couple before that I didn’t get.

“It was a really good process for me because you sit in those meetings and you go “actually, I’m way off this, I’m glad I didn’t get it” and you learn how to present in those meetings.

“I applied for two jobs in League One and didn’t get either of them.

“Interestingly enough, the owners for the teams I applied for told me they wanted to play like Man City.

“It was interesting but nobody can play like Man City – Chelsea can’t play like Man City.

“My one dream I had when I left Chelsea is that I was going to come back as manager but now I know it won’t happen.

“It hurts me and it’ll constantly be niggling away at the back of my mind.”

Whatever the truth is with John Terry and exactly who interviewed him, in exactly what circumstances, with regard to whatever at Newcastle United… all I can say, is that I wouldn’t want him anywhere near St James’ Park.

Honestly, it was horrific enough at the time having Dennis Wise as Director of football, which we later found out was actually a role where Mike Ashley had also given him license to undermine Kevin Keegan.

To have John Terry as a Newcastle United manager would be just another level.

Far far worse than even Steve Bruce and that is saying something!