News

John Carver says Scotland have these three Newcastle United players in their sights

John Carver was last employed by Newcastle United back in 2015.

Along with other roles at the club down the years, John Carver having been number two to both Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Pardew.

Then when Pardew walked out on Newcastle United mid-season, his number two replaced him at the end of December 2014. It didn’t end well.

John Carver given the boot by Mike Ashley in summer 2015 after a disastrous second half of that 2014/15 season, he then had a spell managing in Cyprus with Omonoia Nicosia which lasted less than eight months.

Then teaming back up with Alan Pardew at West Brom in 2017, that proving an unmitigated disaster for the dynamic duo.

John Carver eventually finding a role that appears to suit him, in 2020 taken on by former Newcastle United number two Steve Clarke as part of his Scotland backroom team.

John Carver has now named three Newcastle United players who Scotland would love to sign up, though he admits it won’t be easy.

In this interview piece, The Herald mention that John Carver ‘…was pleased when the 20-year-old (Elliot Anderson) contacted Steve Clarke through a third party and indicated he would be open to a call-up.’

That call up last month of course ending part way through, with reports saying injury forced Anderson to leave the Scotland squad, whilst others said he was having second thoughts about committing to Scotland.

After having been down to St James’ Park last midweek to see United hammer PSG, John Carver talking about Scotland’s talent search.

John Carver talking to The Herald:

“We have to respect and give him (Elliot Anderson) the time to make his decision. He’s a young lad, he’s developing as a player and developing in the right direction. He needs to be given a little bit of time with his family.

“We’ve not put him under any pressure whatsoever. I think that’s the best way to deal with it and we’ll see how it progresses in the future. We can talk about Elliot, but it’s about the people who are here and we put our energy into that.

“I normally keep my distance anyway, but Newcastle’s my football club and I was at the Champions League game the other night. When he came on he was quite effective in the game, but it’s not for me to get involved. I’ve not spoken to anyone at the football club, I’ve not spoken to him or his family, it’s about giving him time.

“The door’s open. We never put him under pressure before we called him into the squad, they came to us. So we’ll have to wait and see. We respect the fact he’s so young. It’s a big decision and we can’t get involved in that. We let them make the decision.

Carver added: “We’re always looking to improve it. We’re always searching, don’t worry about that. Whenever I go to a game I speak to people in the director’s box, even fans sometimes, to try and find out if there’s anyone out there.

“You have to search. Sometimes people come forward with information, but the information’s not true. But you can never stop searching because you always hope to find a hidden gem.

“Newcastle have a few. As well as Elliot there is Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. They’re out there and if they’re good enough I’m sure Steve will try to get them in the squad. But it has to be a two-way thing, for sure.

“This squad’s improved over time, they continue to improve and we never rest on our laurels. We’re always looking for better, raise the standard. So for them to get into the group they have to be special.”

The background of the three Newcastle United players named by John Carver, in terms of their eligibility for Scotland:

Elliot Anderson

Born in England, has Scottish grandparent(s).

Harvey Barnes

Born in England, has Scottish grandparent(s).

Tino Livramento

Born in England, mother is Scottish, father’s side of family from Portugal.