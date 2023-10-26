News

Joey Barton has been sacked

Thursday afternoon has seen Joey Barton sacked.

An official Bristol Rovers announcement revealing the news about the former Newcastle United midfielder.

Joey Barton had been in the job for two years and eight months.

Bristol Rovers were heading for relegation to League Two when he took over in February 2021 and he couldn’t do anything to arrest that slide.

However, the following season saw a dramatic instant promotion back to League One under Joey Barton.

A then teenage Elliot Anderson playing a key role on loan from Newcastle United, with Bristol Rovers promoted on the very final day of the season due to a 7-0 win.

Last season Rovers finished seventeenth in League One and Joey Barton sacked today with them currently in sixteenth spot.

Bristol Rovers official announcement – 26 October 2023:

‘Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.

Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post.’