It was insane at Newcastle United – Elias Sorensen on his time at NUFC and the 2 stand out players

Elias Sorensen has been talking about his time at Newcastle United.

He arrived at St James’ Park as a sixteen year old and was very successful playing below first team level, scoring for fun.

Now 24, Elias Sorensen feels he should have been given his chance in the Newcastle United first team.

Back then, loan spells at Blackpool and Carlisle didn’t work out, not getting many chances.

Elias Sorensen now back in Denmark with Esbjerg but things not going as expected, joining them in the second tier and hoping they’d swiftly go up into the top tier, but instead the striker now playing for them in the Danish third tier.

Some interesting comments though about his experiences at Newcastle United and his comments on the two stand out NUFC players he players alongside.

Elias Sorensen speaking to Danish Magazine, Tipsbladet:

“When I played for Newcastle, I felt that I should be playing for the first team because I scored so many goals on the under 23 team and I also scored goals with the under 21 national team.

“My goal back then was to play for Newcastle’s first team.

“Elliott Anderson was the standout player (in the under 23 side).

“He was very young when I was there.

“He played with us on the under 23 team when he was only 16-17 years old. He was already incredibly talented back then. When he had the ball, it was absolutely insane how good he was.

“I also played alongside Sean Longstaff.

“He has always been good. He plays in the Premier League every week.

“It was insane (at Newcastle United).

“The culture over there is completely different from here at home.

“It was a little boy from Nakskov who came to England and had to play for Newcastle.

“We went to watch the first team’s matches and it was sold out every week. They live and breathe football. It was absolutely wild.

“My ambition was, of course, not to play in the third tier in Denmark.

“I expected to play in the Superliga, as it was a big dream for me to break through in Denmark.

“That’s why I transferred to Esbjerg. I had certainly expected to be playing at a higher level at this point.”