Opinion

Is this the biggest number of Newcastle United fans ever at an away match?

Which away game has seen the biggest ever following of Newcastle United fans backing their team?

The thought came into my head during this latest tedious international break.

Yes, I know Eddie Howe and his players needed this chance to rest and get injured players back fit and so on, however, it doesn’t change the fact that no proper football to watch is rubbish for Newcastle United fans.

Anyway, the nostalgia of biggest ever NUFC away followings came to mind, when I read that Newcastle have been given AND quickly sold seven and a half thousand tickets for the League Cup match at Old Trafford.

Back in the day… that number of Newcastle United fans travelling away wouldn’t have made any headlines.

The days of terracing and paying on the door into massive away ends, meant this could happen countless times over the course of a season.

Whatever was supposed to be the limit on the number of fans in these away ends… well safe to say that in the days where away fans rarely were given seats, I struggle to remembers many (any?) times when the home club stopped allowing Newcastle United fans to pay in. Squeeze ever more onto the terracing and bank the bonus cash was clearly the (only?) priority.

Indeed, both home and away, when you heard the declared official attendance, you would often look around and laugh, as clearly there were many thousands more that that official figure. Exactly how much the taxman lost out on is anybody’s guess.

The arrival of all-seaters has obviously spoilt all of that for club owners.

These days, it is also sadly the case that for young Newcastle United fans, going to away matches is far tougher, indeed impossible for most.

Back in the day, it was a rites of passage, your first away game. The only thing stopping you maybe was having the cash. Although even that wasn’t prohibitive, as prices to pay in to stand on terracing weren’t expensive and if you didn’t have access to a transit van, travelling on a coach wasn’t that pricey either. Indeed, going by train was affordable as well, certainly if you went on the ‘Football Specials’, which were basically trains / carriages dating back almost to the days of Stephenson’s Rocket and which went about as fast as that one built by the talented Geordie back in the 1800s.

So, which game did see the greatest number of Newcastle United away fans in the past, which also surely will be the record that will stand forever more, now that giant away support is no longer allowed or encouraged by the authorities.

These are matches where I was there myself, what I saw with my own eyes, plus now checking record books for the official attendances and any other clues. I haven’t included finals and semi-finals etc that were played at neutral grounds, as they aren’t ‘away’ games as such. Well they are, but they are ‘away’ games for both sets of fans, in the sense that they aren’t played at their usual home stadium.

So in no particular order, here are my memories of massive numbers of Newcastle United fans at away matches. Nobody knows exact numbers, so I am simply using the numbers that have been generally talked about and what I saw with my own eyes.

Barcelona 1 Newcastle United 0 (26 November 1997) – Official attendance 26,000

Such a shame this game, all our dreams coming true of playing Barcelona away BUT.

By the time the match was played, Barcelona couldn’t qualify, nor could Newcastle (certainly not realistically anyway.

Only 26,000 at the match and yet we were stuck up in the gods! An estimated 13,000 Newcastle United fans and looking down on all the empty seats, there may even have been more NUFC than Barca fans at this meaningless match.

Inter Milan 2 Newcastle United 2 (11 March 2003) – Official attendance 53,459

A game that is much talked about for many reasons.

Not least the sheer number of Newcastle United fans who made the trip.

What an away adventure this one was for so many NUFC supporters, Newcastle deserved to win as well!

I think 12,000 is the figure usually given for the away support that night and I think at least that number were in attendance.

Liverpool 4 Newcastle United 0 (6 January 1984) – Official attendance 33,566

Kevin Keegan returning to Anfield, an FA Cup third round match on a Friday night for a very rare live TV match (BBC I think?).

It was mental down there, a game where it certainly felt like there were as many Newcastle United fans there, as there were locals / glory hunters in the home sections.

I had somebody recording it on one of those new fangled video recorders and when viewing it later, the ex-Liverpool player they had on the commentary (can’t remember which one he was), as the away supporters sang ‘We’ve got more fans than you’, he commented ‘Yes, but we have more goals’.

Putting a number on this one, I would say around 15,000 Newcastle United fans were there.

Man Utd 5 Newcastle United 0 (8 September 1984) – Official attendance 54,915

I have heard Man U fans who were there that day, say it was the most away fans they have ever seen at Old Trafford.

NUFC top of the first division after four games and some 15,000 Newcastle United fans travelled. There were so many that the Police made Man U open up the paddock and Newcastle ended up with half of that on the right side, as well those of us packed behind the goal.

Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0 (21 February 1987) – Official attendance 38,033

Pay at the gate and Tottenham clearly taken by surprise at the number of NUFC fans. I would say at least 13,000 packed in and this was shocking, the most crushed I have ever been at a Newcastle match. ]

Newcastle knocked out of the FA Cup but I think many travelling fans just relieved to get out of that crush.

Huddersfield 2 Newcastle United 2 (7 May 1984) – Official attendance 25,101

I reckon this Huddersfield game is for sure the away one where I have seen the most Newcastle United fans at.

Newcastle promoted this day and what a celebration!

Newcastle United fans had three sides of the ground and I reckon there could well have been 20,000 NUFC there.

Checking the record books, Huddersfield had nothing to play for, in mid-table. They’d had home crowds as low as 6,037 against Cambridge in March 1984 and 5,599 against Cardiff nine days before the NUFC visit.

I was too young to be there but I know a lot of Newcastle United fans talk about West Brom away in the FA Cup in 1974, when apparently NUFC had three sides of the ground, or a good proportion of the two sides anyway, as well as behind the goal. The official attendance was 42,699 at the Hawthorns that day and West Brom were a second tier side at the time, so I think it could be feasible that maybe up to 20,000 or so Newcastle United fans were there. Maybe some old(er) times can reminisce about that and any earlier ones, or indeed any that I have forgotten about in my era of travelling supporting NUFC.