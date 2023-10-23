Opinion

Incredible Newcastle United stats – Loving it

Just have a look at these Newcastle United stats.

Quite incredible and I’m loving it.

What an effort from Eddie Howe and his players and backroom staff.

These incredible Newcastle United stats are a real team effort:

Newcastle United have scored more goals (24) than any other Premier League team so far.

Those 24 goals are the most NUFC have scored at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 26 goals in their first nine PLL matches in 1994-95.

Nick Pope has kept six clean sheets in his last eight matches (all competitions).

In all competitions, Eddie Howe’s side have scored 29 goals in 12 games.

In those 12 matches, on four occasions NUFC have scored four or more goals: 4-0 v Palace, 4-1 v PSG, 8-0 v Sheff Utd and 5-1 v Villa.

Callum Wilson scored his 43rd Premier League goal for Newcastle on Saturday, equalling the tallies of Andrew Cole and Shola Ameobi. Only Alan Shearer (148) and Peter Beardsley (46) have now scored more goals for NUFC in the Premier League than Wilson.

Palace was the fifth time that Newcastle have led by three or more goals at half-time in a Premier League game under Eddie Howe, Palace was his 74th NUFC Premier League match. Only under Kevin Keegan have Newcastle done this as many times in the Premier League (five times in 162 games).

In the Premier League this season, Newcastle are top of the Premier League expected goals stats (19.89).

Newcastle have had more shots on target from inside the box (46) than any other Premier League club.

Newcastle United have the best goal difference (+15) in the top tier so far, Man City (+12) are next highest (Man U are -2).

These last eight matches (all competitions) now have stats of Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 0 Goals Scored 22 Goals Conceded 3.

In the 12 games this season so far, 12 different players have contributed to the scoring of the 29 goals.