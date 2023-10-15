Opinion

In only 23 days time – This is where Newcastle United could be at…

I am trying not to get too excited, but imagine, in only 23 days time Newcastle United could have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages AND be in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

How mad is that?

In the Champions League, it is Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund up next at St James’ Park and then the reverse fixture to be played in Dortmund the following CL game.

This is how Group F looks after the opening two rounds of matches:

Champions League Matchday 3: 25 October 2023

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v AC Milan

If Eddie Howe’s players can pull off another big Champions League win at St James’ Park and PSG win in Paris over AC Milan.

That would leave Newcastle on seven points, PSG six, AC Milan two and Dortmund one. With three rounds of group games then left to play, NUFC would be on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 knockout stages already.

Matchday 4: 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United

AC Milan v PSG

If Newcastle and PSG have won those home games on Matchday 3 of the group, then a win for Newcastle in Germany and PSG getting at least a point in Milan, would mean NUFC already guaranteed a last 16 place.

If PSG beat AC Milan home and away, then a Newcastle win over Dortmund at SJP and a draw in Germany, would surely all but guarantee last 16 as well. Last season, no team that got eight points or more in their group failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Matchday 5: 28 November 2023

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 6: 13 December 2023

Newcastle United v AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Switching attention to the Carabao Cup…

This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

If Newcastle United can win at Old Trafford on Wednesday 1 November, then that Carabao Cup is absolutely wide open.

At the very least both Man City and Man U out, as well as Brighton and Tottenham who have already been eliminated.

Then either West Ham or Arsenal also out.

If getting to the last eight, Newcastle United EVERY chance of a generous draw to try and get to a home and away semi-final once again. A generous draw they would definitely deserve if having won at Man U as well as beating Man City.

Who knows what will be the reality but just great to be able to have these dreams now, of what could be possible in only 23 days time!