Opinion

Imagine if this had been offered to Newcastle United fans

I want to take my fellow Newcastle United fans way back in time.

A couple of months.

What did you think lay ahead of us, what would you have been happy / ecstatic with?

I am writing this having been inspired by the excellent ‘Newcastle United fans are losing the plot‘ article that I read earlier on Sunday on The Mag.

Think how you were feeling in early September and looking at what lay ahead.

Then consider this run of ten results.

Do you recognise them…?

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Newcastle 1 Man City 0

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Newcastle 4 PSG 1

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Played 10 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 1 Goals Scored Goals 24 Conceded 6

Honestly, if somebody had told you eight weeks ago that in these next ten matches Newcastle United would lose only one game, you wouldn’t have believed it.

If you had been told Eddie Howe’s side would win against Man City AND hammer PSG 4-1, you wouldn’t have taken it seriously.

Yes, it is gutting to not win matches after you have gone ahead, as has been the case with both West Ham and Wolves away. However, these were tough matches against teams in good form, at their stadiums.

These things happen in matches, luck and fine margins play massive roles.

Newcastle United could have won all three Champions League matches so far BUT they also could have lost all three of them. The reality of four points from three matches against PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan is a real achievement. Celebrate it!

Similarly, these last six Premier League matches have seen United unbeaten, four wins and two draws, 14 points from a possible 18. That is excellent.

Get your heads up and prepare for this next set of what are really tough fixtures, with three away games at Man U, Dortmund and Bournemouth, with Arsenal at home as well.

Stop feeling sorry for yourself just because some results weren’t perfect.

With all the injuries, illness and suspension, Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United players need our support.

They have given us plenty and this is going to be tough ahead of the November international break but TOGETHER we can do it.