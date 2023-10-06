Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe – David Moyes Friday press conference

7 mins ago
No comments
Share

David Moyes has been speaking to the media.

The West Ham boss talking to journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Sunday.

The match a 2pm Sunday kick-off due to the Hammers playing on Thursday night.

David Moyes and his team pulling off a very good 2-1 away win at Freiburg in the Europa League.

However, very high praise from the West Ham manager for Newcastle United, two days after NUFC smashed PSG 4-1.

David Moyes pre-Newcastle press conference – 6 October 2023:

“I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

“There is so much quality in their side and the manager has done such a good job.

“He (Eddie Howe) has steered them into a good organisation and shape and I think they are up with some of the best teams in Europe at the minute.

“It (4-1 v PSG) is a night in Europe which will be remembered for so long.

“We had a great night here a few years ago against Sevilla.

“There are nights in the club’s history like that and I think Newcastle had that against PSG.

“When you start to get involved in Europe, the Premier League becomes a difficult cycle because of the extra games.

“I think it is very difficult to explain how tough that is.”

David Moyes talking about last night’s 2-1 away win against Freiburg:

“I thought it was good to look at Jarrod Bowen in a centre-forward role in a competitive game, with a lot riding on it.

“I thought the first goal was a really well-worked goal.

“A great cross and a terrific header by Lucas Paqueta.

“We took some good things out of the game but we need more variables in attack.

“I think Jarrod Bowen is maturing with his all-round play and he works so hard in training.

“He is beginning to become a much more talented player all-around.

“He started at Hereford so it is great to see him step up through the leagues.”

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk

Have your say

Season 2023/24
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Premier League Table
Match Reports
Submit an
Article
© 2023 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks