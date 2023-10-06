I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe – David Moyes Friday press conference
David Moyes has been speaking to the media.
The West Ham boss talking to journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Sunday.
The match a 2pm Sunday kick-off due to the Hammers playing on Thursday night.
David Moyes and his team pulling off a very good 2-1 away win at Freiburg in the Europa League.
However, very high praise from the West Ham manager for Newcastle United, two days after NUFC smashed PSG 4-1.
David Moyes pre-Newcastle press conference – 6 October 2023:
“I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.
“There is so much quality in their side and the manager has done such a good job.
“He (Eddie Howe) has steered them into a good organisation and shape and I think they are up with some of the best teams in Europe at the minute.
“It (4-1 v PSG) is a night in Europe which will be remembered for so long.
“We had a great night here a few years ago against Sevilla.
“There are nights in the club’s history like that and I think Newcastle had that against PSG.
“When you start to get involved in Europe, the Premier League becomes a difficult cycle because of the extra games.
“I think it is very difficult to explain how tough that is.”
David Moyes talking about last night’s 2-1 away win against Freiburg:
“I thought it was good to look at Jarrod Bowen in a centre-forward role in a competitive game, with a lot riding on it.
“I thought the first goal was a really well-worked goal.
“A great cross and a terrific header by Lucas Paqueta.
“We took some good things out of the game but we need more variables in attack.
“I think Jarrod Bowen is maturing with his all-round play and he works so hard in training.
“He is beginning to become a much more talented player all-around.
“He started at Hereford so it is great to see him step up through the leagues.”
