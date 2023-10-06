News

I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe – David Moyes Friday press conference

David Moyes has been speaking to the media.

The West Ham boss talking to journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Sunday.

The match a 2pm Sunday kick-off due to the Hammers playing on Thursday night.

David Moyes and his team pulling off a very good 2-1 away win at Freiburg in the Europa League.

However, very high praise from the West Ham manager for Newcastle United, two days after NUFC smashed PSG 4-1.

David Moyes pre-Newcastle press conference – 6 October 2023:

“I think Newcastle are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

“There is so much quality in their side and the manager has done such a good job.

“He (Eddie Howe) has steered them into a good organisation and shape and I think they are up with some of the best teams in Europe at the minute.

“It (4-1 v PSG) is a night in Europe which will be remembered for so long.

“We had a great night here a few years ago against Sevilla.

“There are nights in the club’s history like that and I think Newcastle had that against PSG.

“When you start to get involved in Europe, the Premier League becomes a difficult cycle because of the extra games.

“I think it is very difficult to explain how tough that is.”

David Moyes talking about last night’s 2-1 away win against Freiburg:

“I thought it was good to look at Jarrod Bowen in a centre-forward role in a competitive game, with a lot riding on it.

“I thought the first goal was a really well-worked goal.

“A great cross and a terrific header by Lucas Paqueta.

“We took some good things out of the game but we need more variables in attack.

“I think Jarrod Bowen is maturing with his all-round play and he works so hard in training.

“He is beginning to become a much more talented player all-around.

“He started at Hereford so it is great to see him step up through the leagues.”