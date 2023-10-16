Opinion

I don’t think any rush to expand St James’ Park – See if this demand for tickets lasts

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Mark Jankowski:

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

Without question win the Carabao Cup. Long term I’d love to see St James’ Park expanded but I think we should be patient to see if the fervour over tickets is here to stay before committing to an expansion. Winning a trophy is something that not too many of us have witnessed so this would trump everything.

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Proud, Cautiously Optimistic

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton; Miggy, Isak, Gordon

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

I wouldn’t say to prioritise them over the league but I do feel if we can reach the later stages of a cup competition we should give everything to win it. Establishing ourselves at the top of the Premier League will give us plenty of opportunities to win cups as the squad improves, so I still feel the league should be the number one priority.

How would you rate this start to the season?

In terms of results I’d go 8/10, we had an insanely tough start to the league and have begun to pick up points now, while also beating some big opposition in the cups.

My main concern is injuries in midfield could be a worry moving forward with the number of big games we have on the horizon and this could have been addressed in the transfer market before the window closed, so I’d probably settle on a 7/10 overall.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

So far I got it bang on with Gordon, so it’s safe to say I’ve been feeling pretty smug about that since the beginning of the season.

My position in January, for anyone who hadn’t heard it, was that we overpaid for the player he was at the time but he clearly had the potential to be worth that transfer fee. He was a high energy, hardworking player but had very little end product in terms of assists or goals.

Rewind to January 2022 and the same could be said of Miguel Almiron. I was always convinced that once Howe had the benefit of a full pre-season with Gordon he had the potential to be this season’s “Miggy”. The Almiron we’ve watched over the past 14 months is barely recognisable from the one we watched for the previous two and half years. If Gordon can keep himself on the pitch (injury and suspensions permitting) he could end up our player of the year.

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

Not in the slightest.

For anyone who hadn’t seen it going into the season, the standard of opposition we had to play over the first four games was incomparable to any other team in the league. Looking at last season’s table we had to play 7th, 1st, 5th and 6th from the previous season.

Looking back on the games there was some frustration that we didn’t beat Liverpool, didn’t really push Man City and didn’t really show up at Brighton, but they’re not awful results on paper. As Newcastle fans we’re obviously more inclined to back the lads in these games and I’m sure most fans were hoping for six or seven points from the opening four games. However, I’m sure if you’d have given those fixtures to a fan of any other team in the league they’d have probably backed us to take three or four points from those fixtures.

What would you now see as success this season?

I don’t think my position has changed here, Champions League qualification and a run to a final in one of the cups has to be the target for this season.

I’d also add, not finishing bottom of the Champions League Group and extending our European adventure into 2024 would be a big boost for the players and the fans.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

I’ve made one update to my pre-season predictions and that is to swap Chelsea and Liverpool around.

Arsenal

Man City

Liverpool

Newcastle

Man Utd

Spurs

Villa

Chelsea

The three Newcastle players you would like to see stay injury free and available all season (in order)?

Bruno, Botman, Isak

Should ex-players be introduced to help with VAR?

I saw Robbie off of AFTV talk about this on sky and he, very ineloquently, made a point that echoes my thoughts on this.

The people running VAR shouldn’t be players or refs they should be, as Robbie put it, nerds. What I mean by this is, it should be individuals who have the technical expertise to use these systems quickly and accurately and then relay the information to the official on the pitch who can make up their own mind.

For what it’s worth, I would identify myself as one such individual, so if Howard Webb reads this, feel free to give me a trial running VAR, I’ll have it sorted by the end of the month.

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes

Gordon; I backed him to come good this season when we signed him ad so far it’s looking like I’m right. If he continues to improve he’ll be a fantastic signing.

Minteh; I’ve not seen too much of him, with him being on loan, but I’ve tried to watch him in the Champions League when I can and fingers crossed he could be one of these gems that Brighton keep bringing through. Rapid, tricky and full of confidence he looks like he’s got a bright future.

Livramento; I’ll admit I was more familiar with him from FM and FIFA than his actual on pitch performances but if his game against Man City is anything to go by he could end up being our right back for the next decade.

Hall; Having seen him twice last season against us in the Premier League I was pretty pleased with the addition of Hall. If Burn and Targett can give us a year of decent play from Left Back then this kid can be the one to make the position his own when he eventually joins permanently.

Tonali; Again Tonali was one I knew of more from reputation than actually having watched him but once we did sign him I made a point to watch all of Italy’s games in the U21 Euros. He often looked like a man amongst boys in that tournament despite Italy’s early exit. I think he’s already shown glimpses of his talent in a black and white shirt which is encouraging coming to the league from the slower paced Serie A.

Barnes; I grew to be a bit of an admirer of Barnes while he was at Leicester. He didn’t seem to excel at any one particular thing but was always popping up in the right place to lay on an assist or score a goal. I think he’ll go on to do well at St James’ and was gutted when he limped off at Bramall Lane. My only criticism of his signing is that he doesn’t bring anything different to the team from our other wide players. Say what you want about ASM, his ability to beat people from standing off the dribble was incredibly valuable and apart from Isak I don’t think we have another player who can pick that particular lock.