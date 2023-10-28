Hwang Hee-chan – After I gave Newcastle United a penalty, I felt so sad
Hwang Hee-chan had a busy match.
The Wolves top scorer involved at both ends of the pitch.
Hwang Hee-chan fouling Fabian Schar to give away the penalty that made it 2-1 to Newcastle just before half-time.
Then in the second-half the Wolves attacking player grabbing his team a point.
Hwang Hee-chan talks about drawing with Newcastle United and giving away a penalty:
“I feel a little bit strange.
“After I gave Newcastle United a penalty, I felt so sad and I genuinely wanted to do something for my team.
“Then I scored again, so I was very happy that I was able to help my team.
“After the first half, my teammates came to me and they gave me their trust.
“Everybody came to me and said, ‘You can do it, you can do it. Keep going, keep going’.
“Everybody was giving me their trust and I felt so lifted, and after that, I really wanted to do something.”
Hwang Hee-chan on giving away the penalty:
“It’s very difficult to say after the game about the penalty situation, but I felt I was just clearing the ball, but I saw someone blocked me when I tried to kick the ball.
“After that, I just stopped and I think he touched me, I don’t even know exactly, but I don’t think it was a penalty.
“But the referee did the decision and all I could do was just try to do something to help the team, so I was happy that I scored the goal.”
Stats via BBC Sport:
Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Wilson 22, 45+4 pen
Wolves:
Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71
Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%
Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13
Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5
Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett
(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk