News

Hwang Hee-chan – After I gave Newcastle United a penalty, I felt so sad

Hwang Hee-chan had a busy match.

The Wolves top scorer involved at both ends of the pitch.

Hwang Hee-chan fouling Fabian Schar to give away the penalty that made it 2-1 to Newcastle just before half-time.

Then in the second-half the Wolves attacking player grabbing his team a point.

Hwang Hee-chan talks about drawing with Newcastle United and giving away a penalty:

“I feel a little bit strange.

“After I gave Newcastle United a penalty, I felt so sad and I genuinely wanted to do something for my team.

“Then I scored again, so I was very happy that I was able to help my team.

“After the first half, my teammates came to me and they gave me their trust.

“Everybody came to me and said, ‘You can do it, you can do it. Keep going, keep going’.

“Everybody was giving me their trust and I felt so lifted, and after that, I really wanted to do something.”

Hwang Hee-chan on giving away the penalty:

“It’s very difficult to say after the game about the penalty situation, but I felt I was just clearing the ball, but I saw someone blocked me when I tried to kick the ball.

“After that, I just stopped and I think he touched me, I don’t even know exactly, but I don’t think it was a penalty.

“But the referee did the decision and all I could do was just try to do something to help the team, so I was happy that I scored the goal.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports