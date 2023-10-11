Opinion

How would you rate the Newcastle United start to the season? Vote now

The question we are asking NUFC fans today is – How would you rate this Newcastle United start to the season?

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

So we thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about things so far, a snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far, both results and performance-wise, taking into account the opposition played and expectations.

So far, Newcastle United have played 11 matches in all competitions (as of 11 October 2023), with the following breakdown:

Premier League:

Played 8 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Goals Scored 20 Goals Against 9

Champions League:

Played 2 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Goals Scored 4 Goals Against 1

Carabao Cup:

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals Scored 1 Goals Against 0

Total:

Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals Scored 25 Goals Against 10

Grateful if you can give your rating out of 10, with 0 equalling couldn’t have been worse, whilst 10 out of 10 is this start couldn’t have been better. With then the options of all ratings in between those two extremes.

Many thanks for taking the time to vote, we will bring you the results on Thursday.