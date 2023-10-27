News

Harry Redknapp gives verdict on Newcastle United situation

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Newcastle United.

With nine Premier League matches played so far and the tenth of the season on Saturday at Molineux.

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United, as they prepare to take on Wolves.

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor:

“That was a big win for Wolves at Bournemouth.

“He wouldn’t admit it but that must have felt brilliant for Gary O’Neill.

“There’s a lot of good players in this Wolves side, I can see them climbing the table.

“Newcastle were outstanding against Palace last week but weren’t at their best against Dortmund during the week.

“They picked up a couple of injuries in the game as well, Eddie will be worried about that.

“It’s never easy playing Wednesday- Saturday, I can see Wolves taking advantage of that.

“They’ve been good against big sides; they beat City here.

“Prediction: Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

“One to watch- “Hwang has been Wolves’ best player this season, he’s been electric.”

Did Newcastle United really play that badly against Borussia Dortmund? For me, United at the very least deserved a draw, very unlucky.

As for losing to Borussia Dortmund… well, they only lost out on the Bundesliga title on goal difference last season, plus in all competitions they have now only lost one of 12 matches, which was away at PSG.

It was gutting to lose on Wednesday, as it is any game, however, losing to a top side like Dortmund so narrowly, is not for me a sign of a massive downturn in form.

As for Premier League games after playing midweek in the Champions League, so far this season Newcastle have won 8-0 at Sheffield United after drawing in Milan, then unlucky not to beat West Ham when drawing 2-2 away after winning against PSG in the midweek.

This isn’t an easy game for Eddie Howe and his side but I’m pretty confident, unlike Harry Redknapp, that Newcastle can still win this match.