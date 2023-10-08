News

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United situation

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Newcastle United.

With seven Premier League matches played so far and the eighth today at the Olympic Stadium.

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United as they prepare to take on the club he played for and managed.

Harry Redknapp speaking to BetVictor ahead of this West Ham v Newcastle match:

“Another game I’m looking forward to.

“I like the look of this West Ham side this season and think they’ll get better and better.

“I think they’re going under the radar.

“What a night that was at St James’ on Wednesday, that atmosphere was amazing.

“I actually fancied them to give PSG a scare but I didn’t think it would be that emphatic!

“Eddie’s done such an amazing job there and they’ll travel down to London full of confidence.

“I can’t see Newcastle losing at the minute!

“One to watch – He’s had a brilliant week and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Almiron grab another goal here.

“Prediction: West Ham 1 Newcastle 2”

Yet another massive match this afternoon, especially with then an international break to go into.

As a fan, life is always so much better for those couple of weeks of tedious international football, when your team has won the Premier League game heading into it. So you can only imagine how frustrating it is for a manager and players if having to wait a fortnight to try and put things right, if things don’t go well ahead of upcoming internationals.

I can’t disagree really with anything Harry Redknapp has said.

West Ham were widely predicted to struggle after a chaotic summer but instead have done well in both the Premier League and Europa League, as well as the Carabao Cup.

After drawing at Bournemouth on the opening day of the season, the Hammers have won seven of their nine matches (all competitions), only losing to Man City and Liverpool.

However, Eddie Howe has got Newcastle United very much back in the groove and after a very difficult set of opening fixtures, the last six games (all competition) have seen five wins and a draw, with sixteen goals scored, only one conceded.

Those victories including stand out results such as 4-1 over PSG and defeating Man City, so there’s every reason for Newcastle United and their fans to travel with confidence.

I suppose the only real worry, is that with injuries and suspension, Eddie Howe having to rely very likely on the same players who gave so much on Wednesday night, though there again, West Ham had to play a day later and abroad, winning 2-1 at Freiburg.

It would be a massive boost if Eddie Howe can welcome back Callum Wilson and/or Joelinton this afternoon, they both scored twice in that 5-1 away win at West Ham in April.

As for Miguel Almiron, he is very much back in the groove. As well as excellent all round performances, he has scored in each of his last three starts against Sheffield United, Burnley and PSG.

Another early goal from Miggy to settle any nerves would be very welcome, the Paraguayan in the last two games scoring the openers against Burnley and PSG in the 14th and 17th minutes respectively.