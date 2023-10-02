News

Harry Redknapp explains selection of this stand out Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose Newcastle United stand out star Miguel Almiron amongst his Premier League team of the week:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)

Tom Lockyer (Luton)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Alfie Doughty (Luton)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa

Alisson – “I know he was on the losing side, but Alisson was unbelievable against Spurs. VAR was obviously the big talking point after the game, but this lad was fantastic, the only player that could beat him was his own defender! I don’t know what to say about VAR anymore, it’s getting worse. I know there’s talk about replaying the game but that can’t happen, you’d be replaying matches every night if we start doing that!”

Vladimir Coufal – “It was a comfortable win for West Ham at the weekend and Coufal was key. He’s been a great servant for the club since he signed, and you always know what to expect from him. He’s solid defensively but will get forward too, he set up the opener at the weekend.”

Tom Lockyer – “What a massive win that was for Luton, I’m picking their skipper in my side. Tom Lockyer was terrific in both boxes during the game and got the opener. Luton are an amazing story and so is Tom, I’m delighted he’s recovered from his health problems last season and he’s leading his side in the Premier League.”

Joachim Andersen – “I’ve picked Andersen at Palace a lot in my side and you can see why, he’s a top centre-half. He’s got a bit of everything in his game and was outstanding at Old Trafford at the weekend. What a finish it was from the lad, some strikers would be proud of that one. I didn’t see that Palace win coming but every credit to those lads and to Roy as well.”

Alfie Doughty – “Two Luton lads make it in my side this week, I’m picking Doughty at left-back. Luton caused all sorts of problems from set pieces; he had great delivery all game. He created both the goals but also did his job defensively. Luton are a big side and with delivery like that, they’ll cause any side problems.”

Jarrod Bowen – “I’m a big fan of Bowen, he’s back in the side again. I mention it all the time but he’s such a goal threat, such a great finisher inside the box. That finish from him was so classy, so composed. Just a side foot finish in the corner, too many players try and burst the net when they get a chance like that.”

Martin Odegaard – “Another class act, Martin Odegaard. Another goal, another assist, there’s not many better in the league than this lad. He could have had another, but he chose to give Havertz the ball for the second penalty. Fair play to him but I don’t know about that, I’d have gone ballistic at one of my players if they did that and then missed!”

Nicolas Dominguez – “The Ryder Cup was getting a lot of my attention yesterday, but I was watching the Forest game closely and Dominguez was the best player on the park for me. This lad has just arrived and made a good start here, what a brilliant header that was. This fella is an Argentine international, they don’t hand out caps to any old player! Congratulations to him on his home debut and whilst we’re at it, congratulations to Europe for winning the Ryder Cup, brilliant.”

Miguel Almiron – “I like Almiron, I love the energy and enthusiasm he plays with. He’s always pressing, always trying to make things happen for his side. What a brilliant goal that was from him, he can be lethal from that position on his left foot. He’s really knuckled down and worked on that side of his game, every credit to the lad.”

Moussa Diaby – “What a threat Diaby is for Villa, he’s absolutely rapid. Defenders can’t get near this lad; he skips by them with ease. He’s Villa’s record signing and he looks worth every penny so far. He got a couple of assists at the weekend and was lethal on the break.”

Ollie Watkins – “My star man can only be one man though, Ollie Watkins. That was just an outstanding performance from Ollie, getting a hat-trick in front of Gareth Southgate, it doesn’t get better than that! We’re lucky we’ve got a lot of options in that position, but Gareth is bound to have been impressed, his movement and finishing was brilliant.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

(Match Report – It’s not been a bad return to form for Eddie and the lads – What a time to be a toon fan – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on – Read HERE)