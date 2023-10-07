Opinion

Happy Anniversary! Newcastle United Takeover – This is only the beginning

Happy Newcastle United Takeover anniversary.

The milestone wasn’t actually at the forefront of my thinking this week, but after Wednesday nights heroics against Paris Saint Germain, one of European football’s elite, it seems an appropriate time to bring it up.

What a two years it has been.

In the side against the French luminaries that we comfortably dispatched, we had an interesting selection of players.

The arrival of the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were obviously well bought additions but it’s the support players that are the story.

We have Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy and Miggy Almiron, added to Eliott Anderson and Dan Burn, that REALLY interest me. A mixture of unassuming, workaholic and talismanic grafters that have got this club on the brink of Champions League immortality.

Longstaff, Miggy and Schar are particularly stand out, in the fact that they were shunned by the previous manager. Players that could easily be no longer here. Yet they have proven themselves at the HIGHEST level of club football.

Miggy putting us a goal up was an adult crying moment. I’ve championed his cause, banged his drum, but if you’d asked me if he’d cut it in the Champions League, even this staunch defender might have winced. Passion and enthusiasm only gets you so far.

Ability? Sadly for his detractors, he has it. He’s that good. Na na, na na na na na na, Miggy Almiron, Almiron, Miggy Almiron.

And don’t leave out the club captain. Jamaal Lascelles. He’s let nobody down. He’s come in, shut out Manchester City, blocked Burnley and seen off PSG… in the space of a week. BLOODY FANTASTIC for a second choice centre back with little chance of playing.

He epitomises the fact that some in this squad STILL have a link to our Championship team that got promoted in 2016/17. And boy is he living it like the rest of us. NEVER forget this captain.

In the middle of it all we have competence, common sense and respect. That’s Eddie Howe.

No hint of disrespect and blatant dismissal of all things common sense. No lies, smoke and mirrors and kicking the can down the road for another week after the inevitable defeat. A professional manager. Oh how we’ve missed that after the patronising lies and outrageous comments from managers past.

On a more obvious level, we’ve gone from a relegation dogfight to a top four jostle. Press conferences remain similar to those of Rafa Benitez. Politically vague and noncommittal. Lies? Of course, Howe is not going to give anything away. Don’t be silly. He’s too savvy for that.

On to the next challenge of West Ham away before the international break and we are in rude health, fine fettle. Tell me ma, me ma, I won’t be home for tea, Happy Newcastle United Takeover anniversary, tell me ma me ma.

The next two years could be REALLY special. Enjoy them.

Beating PSG in the Champions League was something that the previous regime needed a telescope to see happening. We’ve seen it, touched it and now, we’re looking beyond the stars of what has gone before. This is reality and realised dreams for Newcastle fans far and wide. Inside two years? Unbelievable.

This ownership, management, players and everyone down to the kitman, won’t settle for anything but what the club deserves. We saw that on display against PSG.

This is only the beginning.