Greatest ever Newcastle United keeper looking forward to PSG match – Fantastic, brilliant…

Shay Given was the goalkeeper the last time Newcastle United played a Champions League match at St James’ Park.

It was 27 August 2003.

A very painful night for Newcastle’s greatest ever keeper and his teammates.

After winning 1-0 away in the first leg of the Champions League qualifying round, Sir Bobby’s team looked to be cruising into the competition proper.

Only for it all to go badly wrong at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United dominating the second leg but unable to score, Partizan Belgrade scoring a goal in a rare break early in the second half.

To cut a long story short it ended up going to penalties, the tie ending 1-1 on aggregate.

Lining up to take the spot-kicks at the Gallowgate End, what could possibly go wrong?

Shay Given only conceded two of the five Partizan penalties, however, Shearer, Dyer and Woodgate all failed with theirs. Indeed, Alan Shearer might have taken out a few of last night’s drones with his spot-kick, if they’d been around twenty years ago.

In sudden death, Jenas scored but so did his Partizan counterpart, Aaron Hughes then failed with his and Shay Given was beaten by their seventh one.

The Champions League hopes ended but none of us could have guessed that would be for over twenty years, nor that we had a decade and a half of Mike Ashley rapidly approaching.

Shay Given will now be watching instead and is hoping Nick Pope (Newcastle United’s second greatest ever keeper?) will make it six clean sheets in a row and Newcastle score one or two of their own on Wednesday night.

Shay Given talking to TNT Sports ahead of Newcastle v PSG:

“It is going to be fantastic to see Mbappe at St James’ Park.

“He’s a superstar and a lot of the young fans will be seeing players of his calibre for the first time.

“Kieran Trippier had a great time at Atletico and played in some big Champions League games there. You can’t speak highly enough of his performances since he came to the club and he’s started the season really well.

“Against Milan with [Rafael] Leao, he was their star man and biggest threat. He had his moments but there were times in the game where Trippier was really close and tight to him. He wouldn’t let him turn.

“If Leao or Mbappe get you into a one-on-one situation, it can be very difficult for any defender to stop them. It’s important that Trippier does a similar sort of job on Mbappe.

“Paris Saint Germain in the first Champions League game at St James’ in 20 years is going to be an unbelievable occasion.

“I think the idea will be to press PSG high up the pitch and not let them settle on the ball, because we know we have the quality to hurt them if we do.

“I don’t think any of these clubs will fancy going to St James’ Park and it’s a chance for Newcastle to put down a marker. If you come here, we’ll show you it’s not going to be an easy game.

“This is going to be helter-skelter, heavy metal football. With the fans playing their part, it’s going to be a brilliant game.

“Going to the San Siro was a brilliant point for Newcastle United.

“Milan were brilliant that night and probably deserved to win, but credit to Newcastle for the performance they put in from a defensive side of things.

“Nick Pope was excellent as well, so there were a lot of positives in that game. People will say they didn’t create much going forward, but if you get points on the road in the Champions League, especially in the group they’re in, and get a few victories at home, they’ve got a chance of getting through.

“Five clean sheets in a row builds into the good stuff they were doing last season and they’re scoring goals again as well.”