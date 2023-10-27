News

Gary O’Neil press conference on Friday – Ahead of facing Newcastle United at Molineux

Gary O’Neil has been talking ahead of Saturday’s match at Molineux.

Newcastle United the visitors and a decent game seemingly in prospect.

After four defeats in the opening five Premier League matches and not a lot of luck, including the match officials helping Man Utd to an undeserved home win over them, Gary O’Neil and Wolves has recovered to get two wins and two draws in their last four PL games.

The latest of them was a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, who made the ridiculous decision to sack Gary O’Neil despite doing such a great job there.

No doubt Gary O’Neil getting a lot of satisfaction out of that victory, Wolves moving up to 12th in the table and Bournemouth now second bottom.

Gary O’Neil press conference on Friday afternoon, his thoughts on facing Newcastle United:

“It’s the same as most games really.

“We try to be aggressive when it suits us, try to have some good control of the ball when we can, try to carry a threat.

“Newcastle carry some real, key threats and one of the main ones is energy and mentality.

“They’ve got the boulder rolling at the moment and it’s tough to stop, as you’ve seen in recent games.

“It’s a good challenge for us, the boys are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a big test and we’re looking forward to seeing how far we’ve come and how we go up against them tomorrow.”

Gary O’Neil on injuries:

“‘Hodgey’ has had surgery on his shoulder. It’s been ongoing for a while, he had an issue with it coming out too many times over the past few weeks in training, disrupting him, so we took the opportunity to get that fixed. Hopefully that’s him in a slightly better place. He’ll be missing for a while.

“Jean Bellegarde’s doing well, we’ll have to see how he is tomorrow morning, but hopefully he can be involved. He hasn’t had a full week’s training, so he’s unlikely to do all 90.”

Gary O’Neil on having Semedo and Lemina back available:

“Obviously, it’s big. They’ve been very good this year, the pair of them, so it’s good to have them both back.

“The rest of the boys who went down to Bournemouth did incredibly well. The group’s in a good place.

“Really big test tomorrow, of course, Newcastle are one of the toughest tests in the league at the moment, arguably the toughest the way they’re going, with the energy they have and some of the results they’ve had.

“We’ll need to be at our very best.”

Gary O’Neil on Jose Sa:

“He’s been very, very good for the group. He’s an interesting character and has a lot of character which is good – you need those, especially in goal.

“Sometimes you underestimate the impact a goalkeeper can have on the team.

“When the team starts to go under a bit and they’re going through tough situations, good goalkeepers seem to grow and he’s got that definitely.

“You can see he grows in stature, down to ten men at Luton with balls coming in the box, he looks confident and able to handle stuff. He’s working very hard, as they all are.

“Neil Cutler’s done some fantastic work with him, trying to improve little bits, but he’s a fantastic goalkeeper who we’re pleased to have.”