Gary O’Neil blames match officials – Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Gary O’Neil watched on as his side managed to take a point from their match against Newcastle United.

The game at Molineux ending 2-2.

However, Gary O’Neil explaining why he wasn’t happy with the match officials after the final whistle…

Gary O’Neil on managing to get a draw against Newcastle:

“I’m really pleased with the performance.

“Everyone knows what a good side Newcastle are, they’re in the Champions League, and I watched them recently so we know what they could do.

“But, if I’m honest, we were the better side and we were on top of them and looked threatening.

“A point’s a good result against Newcastle, but the way the game went and their goals, and the energy and the positivity we had, we felt that maybe it could have been three.

“It’s a good point, but I’m really pleased with the performance and the togetherness. We suffered some setbacks out there, but I was pleased the lads were able to group together and keep pushing.”

Gary O’Neil on the penalty decision:

“There wasn’t a penalty in the first half.

“No chance was that a penalty.

“I don’t know how they’ve got that so wrong.

“There’s hardly any contact on Schar at all from Channy [Hwang], it’s extremely minimal and Schar is already on his way down.

“The ball actually hits Channy on his other foot before he even makes contact with Schar, so, technically, Channy gets the ball first.

“I thought it was a terrible on-field decision, and I thought it was unbelievably surprising that it wasn’t overturned.

“It’s more disappointment, but I feel like I’m wasting my time speaking to them [the referees], so I won’t speak to them until they improve their level in what they produce. I have no time for them.”

Gary O’Neil on twice coming from behind:

“We speak a lot in the group about being ready for the next action. There’s going to be things that set you back – you go 1-0 down at Bournemouth, the referee gives a decision you don’t agree with, or someone misplaces a pass, or one of most influential players goes off injured – you always have to be ready for the next action regardless of what has happened.

“And I thought they were excellent at that today. It’s the best I’ve seen them in being able to deal with small setbacks and things that didn’t go our way, but to get back on it and crack on.”

Gary O’Neil on Neto’s injury:

“He’s felt his hamstring, but he’s moving around a little bit in the changing room, so we’re hopeful it’s not too bad.

“There are obviously very different levels of hamstring injuries, so hopefully it’s not a big one because he’s been excellent since the start of the season for us and would be a miss for anybody.

“But as you saw for the last 20 minutes, the lads pulled together and until he’s back, we’ll find a way to keep pushing.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

