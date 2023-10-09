News

Garth Crooks has Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choice?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player from the game at the London Stadium.

An obvious choice?

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Alexander Isak in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“West Ham versus Newcastle was a terrific match considering both teams were embroiled in midweek European fixtures.

“It was questionable whether Bruno Guimaraes should have been on the pitch after receiving an earlier yellow card but he survived and so did Newcastle.

“This was a big test for the Magpies after their monumental victory over PSG in the Champions League, but they managed to come away with a point at the London Stadium.

“Alexander Isak delivered the goods, while his second goal was produced with the most glorious cross from Kieran Trippier.

“It also gave the visitors a glimmer of hope of taking all three points, but that’s all it was as West Ham struck back to equalise. This was an excellent match played in the right spirit by two emerging teams.”

That is now five goals in his last five appearances (four starts and one off the bench) in all competitions for Alexander Isak.

What a brilliant shift he has put in over the course of recent weeks.

He was excellent once again, fully deserving his two goals and he, Eddie Howe, the team and the fans, all waking up this Monday morning thinking ‘if only’ his hat-trick chance had gone in after a brilliant Burn through ball. Isak doing everything right when rounding the keeper, only to see his shot come back off the post, which would have made it 3-1 to Newcastle and surely game over.

However, even in the first half when things weren’t quite right with Newcastle United, Isak was the one bright spot. Some lovely pieces of skill down the left hand side, as he dribbled past opponents and tried to make NUFC more of a threat, only to find his teammates not quite having the necessary spark before the break.

One of many superb Eddie Howe signings, only Haaland has more Premier League goals this season than Isak’s six in six PL starts and one sub appearance.

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

Jack Harrison (Everton)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Willian (Fulham)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

