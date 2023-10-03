News

Garth Crooks chooses Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choice?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player from the game at St James’ Park.

An obvious choice?

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Miguel Almiron in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“I can’t watch Almiron score a goal like the one he got against Burnley and not put him in my team.

“We’ve seen him do this before, but just when I was beginning to think the Paraguay international was starting to run out of the spectacular he comes up with the most glorious finish.

“Meanwhile, I can’t help but agree with Vincent Kompany in that Burnley have had a very unfortunate fixture schedule.

“They have already played three teams out of the top six and Newcastle who are in the Champions League.

“Even though the Clarets have looked competent throughout, their next few games, including Luton away, will be telling.”

It appears to me that if Newcastle don’t play well and/or get a poor result, then a sizeable minority of NUFC fans invariably want to scapegoat Miguel Almiron and one or two others, no matter how they have performed.

A comment I have heard / seen a fair few times is that if Miggy isn’t scoring goals he isn’t deserving of his place in the side.

I’m not claiming he is one of our very best players BUT I do think this is a bit ridiculous. Almiron doesn’t play well every week but I think he does do so on a pretty regular basis, plus you just take for granted his workrate and willingness to track back.

Also of interest…When talking about Luton winning 2-1 at Everton, Garth Crooks had this to say:

“Bournemouth are a similar-sized club (to Luton) and were in a comparable position some years ago.

“They had Callum Wilson who has gone on and built an international career for himself having adjusted to the Premier League, and they created an outstanding manager in Eddie Howe who is now managing in the Champions League, so we have seen what can be achieved.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Craig Dawson (Wolves)

Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham)

Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

