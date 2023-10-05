News

Gareth Southgate selects Newcastle United star in new England squad for October 2023 matches

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad.

England with a friendly against Australia on Friday 13 October.

Whilst then a massive match as Sandro Tonali and Italy come to Wembley on Tuesday 17 October for a Euros group qualifier.

The England squad announced at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

No surprises to see ‘never get a club start’ duo Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips the first names in it, whilst Jordan Henderson also stays in the England squad despite moving the the Saudi Pro League.

Eddie Howe used nine players last night in the 4-1 hammering of PSG, who all qualify for England.

However, only Kieran Trippier named in this 26 man England squad.

Callum Wilson with injury issues but Southgate not selecting the likes of Pope, Gordon and Longstaff…

This is the full England squad for the October matches, included in this official FA announcement:

The England men’s senior squad for our games against Australia and Italy has been named.

Head coach Gareth Southgate has called up 26 players for the double-header at Wembley Stadium, with Australia first up on Friday 13 October before Italy follow in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier on Tuesday 17 October.

There’s a recall to the Three Lions squad for attackers Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins, with both players involved for the first time since 2022.

And defender John Stones is back in the group, after missing the September matches against Ukraine and Scotland through injury.

The squad will meet at St. George’s Park on Monday to begin their preparations, before heading south ahead of the first game with the Socceroos. A limited number of tickets are still on sale for this game.

Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri side then return to Wembley for what will be the fourth game between the nations in just over a year, following last season’s Nations League contests. An extremely limited number of tickets remain on sale for this game.

England remain in first place in their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group going into October, currently six points clear of Italy who will play their game-in-hand against Malta on Saturday 14 October.

The final games of the qualifying stage will take place in November when England play Malta at Wembley Stadium before finishing up with the trip to North Macedonia.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)